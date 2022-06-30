Top 3 Train Travel Apps for Indian Railway Passengers

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking forward to a train journey and want to be informed of all train-related information in just a single power-packed application? Many packed-with-features rail enquiry apps are available to make your journey easy and hassle-free. These apps can help you make your journey comfortable. You can avail a variety of services and make enquiries directly from your mobile.

Get ready to be awed by these applications as it comes with all the features that one can imagine. This article will present you with features of the best 3 Train enquiry apps. Also, you will get to know which app is highly recommended and the reason why you should install it on your phone.

Best App for Train Inquiries

1. IRCTC Rail Connect

The first is the IRCTC official app. Having a messy interface is a big “no-no” when it comes to choosing the best rail enquiry app. serving your purpose, IRCTC has a simple design and easy-to-use interface, which is clutter-proof, thus ensuring you to easily access the application without getting distracted by big icons. Travelers can use the IRCTC’s rail connect app by registering themselves on the IRCTC site.

If you are wondering whether it runs on android or iOS devices, then there is good news. It operates with accuracy and speed on both devices. Let us go through the services provided by this IRCTC official app:

Seat availability

Seat availability refers to the availability of seats in trains. Through IRCTC Rail Connect, you can check the required and take benefits on finding unreserved seats on a train.

Booking Tatkal Train Ticket

Tatkal Train Ticket is for passengers who wish to book tickets at short notice. You can book a Tatkal ticket online through the app.

PNR Enquiry

By entering your PNR no. in the required slot, you can make PNR enquiries. For example, you can check the current PNR status of a booked train ticket, whether it is confirmed, waitlisted, or under RAC (Reservation against Cancellation).

Booking a train ticket online

It is the best IRCTC App to book an Indian Railway train ticket online.

Ordering Food Online

Apart from the usual train-associated features, you can also book meals online, which will be directly delivered to your train seat.

Ask Disha

Disha is a chatbot powered by Artificial Intelligence that can answer all the queries that you want to ask and provide digital help when necessary.

2. NTES App

Another IRCTC official app is the NTES app which is the best app for train enquiry of train running status and PNR status. With the assistance of NTES, you can get data about each train in India. The NTES application is accessible for both Android and iOS users. You can easily access the app with on-hand features like a spot your train, check train schedule, canceled trains. Other features which come at your fingertips include checking about diverted or rescheduled trains, live stations, and trains between stations. NTES features include:

Spot your train

NTES is the best IRCTC App to spot the current location of your train. Spot your train feature gives you information about whether the train is behind schedule or on schedule, what is the current location of the train, expected delay, next stoppage, and other details about the live train running status. The estimated arrival time at upcoming stations will also appear.

Trains live station

In case you are at a station where you don’t realize which trains you can get from that point, then, at that point, you can use the live station status functionality of the NTES app. For this, you need to enter your source station and the destination station, for which you need to see the list of trains. Then you can select the timing for getting information about upcoming trains between stations in the next 2, 4, or 8 hours.

Trains schedule (Train time table)

This feature of NTES allows you to check the time table of any train. For this, you need to enter the name or number of that train, and all its data will show up on your screen.

Trains between stations

Utilizing the “trains between stations” feature of NTES gives you a complete list of all the trains that run between any two stations mentioned by the passengers.

Canceled trains

Usually, the train gets cancelled, and we don’t have the idea. So you can check it effectively with the assistance of this component. From here, you become more acquainted with every train that gets cancelled by Indian Railways.

Rescheduled trains

Bunches of trains are running late consistently, and their time additionally continues to get rescheduled. In the event that a train is late and assuming you need to see the rundown of the multitude of rescheduled trains, then, at that point, you can use the NTES application.

Redirected trains

At the point when a train is redirected for unknown reasons, many individuals face inconvenience. So assuming you need to check the rundown of the relative multitude of redirected trains, then, at that point, the redirected train check feature of the NTES application can end up being exceptionally useful for you.

3. Indian Train App

Indian Train app is a one-stop destination for complete railway enquiries. It is the best app for all train-related enquiries. Install the Indian Train app for a range of services and enquiries for which you might need many different apps. However, Indian Train offers diverse features, which are enlisted below:

Check PNR Status

You can check PNR status through the Indian Train app to know whether your train ticket is waitlisted or not. It gives 100% accurate results about your current PNR status of the train ticket.

Train Schedule

To access the train schedules, you need to install this app to get the time timetable of the Indian Railway trains. Examples include knowing the name of the station, station code, time of arrival, and departure. Other aspects include knowing the halt duration, day of running, and even distance covered by the train will be displayed.

Seat Availability

Checking train seat availability on Indian Train is convenient and simple. It fetches train seat availability records accurately and always shows the revised and updated data. Doing this will allow you to book your tickets as early as possible. To know about the availability of seats, you need to enter the name of the train or the no. of the train, Station of Departure, Station of Arrival, Travelling date, and Class of Travel.

Live Station Arrival and Departure

You can check the different arriving trains at your desired station between different time schedules, that is, in the next 2 hours, 4 hours and 8 hours.

Train between Stations

You can find the Trains between Stations quickly with the Indian Train app. It gives a detailed list of all available trains on the specified route. You can get an insight into trains scheduled on your travel route by examining the trains between stations. Check about the trains between stations in full detail by entering the same information as the train schedule.

Train Coach Position

Check Train Coach Position of any Train of Indian Railways to know the position of your coach on platform to avoid chance of missing the train in order to board at train. If you want to know check railway coach position, simply check coach position of your train online.

Platform locator

Platform locator gives you the correct platform number on which train usually arrives, you can check your train’s platform number at station with the help of train platform locator available of Indian Train. I suggest you to check Platform Number on the Indian Train website as it provides you with accurate data.

Train Fare Enquiry

Find Train Fares of Indian Railways Trains online on Indian Train. Train fares of all Travel Class shown simultaneously based on concession, class, quota and age group. As I am a regular traveller, I suggest you to check train fare on the Indian Train website as it provides you with accurate fare.

Other Features

Some more features include train fare enquiry, knowing about station details, finding quality hotels near stations, etc.

Why is Indian Train App Better Compared to the Rail Connect and NTES?

Indian Train app lets users enjoy every bit of their train journey from the first step to finally reaching their destination. Its easy interface, smart navigation, great color use, and facilitative design make the travelers connect with this train traveling app.

The first point that complements Indian Train as the best app for train enquiry is it is the one-stop destination to look for PNR Status, Live Train Status, PNR Confirmation Prediction, Train Schedule, and other vital and value-added features. While Rail Connect and NTES are designed for specific purposes, such as the IRCTC RailConnect app for online ticket booking and the NTES app for train running information.

One can get the latest and accurate information through Indian Train’s AI-powered interface. This feature is more flawless as compared to the two IRCTC official apps mentioned before.

Although IRCTC Rail Connect and NTES have user-friendly interfaces, Indian Train’s features are better and work swiftly.

To Wrap Up!

Thus, you can see clearly why the Indian Train app is the best rail enquiry app, not only having information about train-related services but also important services like news and updates about Indian railways. So, make the smart decision and download the Indian Train App to ease the traveling experiences!