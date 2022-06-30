One-stop Mitochondria-focused Testing Services Targeting to Preclinical Studies of Cardiac Disease

New York, USA, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Biogene offers one-stop mitochondria-focused testing services for the evaluation of a variety of cardiac diseases associated with mitochondrial dysfunction, which can provide insights and potential treatments for mitochondrial disorders in the preclinical stages. With its ready-to-use models and assays for cardiac diseases, customers can accurately analyze the relationship between diseases and mitochondria.

Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) plays an important role in the pathogenesis of the cardiovascular disease (CVD), especially in heart failure and ischemic heart disease. With the deepening of study, elevated evidence has suggested that mtDNA is regulated by the occurrence and development of CVD. Research showed that mtDNA heteroplasmy was 39.8% higher in patients with coronary artery disease than in control myocardial tissues. Meanwhile, research has also discovered an 87% increase in the total number of heteroplasmic mtDNA deletions in patients with coronary artery disease compared to the control group. Thus, mitochondria may be potential therapeutic targets.

Creative Biogene’s cardiac-disease-related mitochondria l research encompasses mitochondrial bioenergetics, dynamics, metabolomics, mitochondrial functional testing, and histology. The full-scale mitochondrial studies are conducive to simplifying pharmaceutical and biotech partners’ preclinical research targeted to mitochondria-related cardiovascular disorders. Based on the expedited animal- and cell-based models, professional mitochondrial functional assessment in vivo/in vitro, as well as the advanced analysis platform, the company can work with partners to validate and explore the pathogenesis of mitochondria-associated cardiac diseases and possible interventions.

“To date, however, mitochondria-targeting therapies for cardiovascular diseases have not entered clinical trials yet. Future studies, therefore, are needed to translate the accumulated knowledge regarding CVD-associated mtDNA mutations into therapies for atherosclerosis and related diseases.” Said a senior scientist at Creative Biogene, “We are confident to assist customers in winning this race with the most professional technical support and fast project turnover.”

As a recognized biopharmaceutical company at the preclinical stage, Creative Biogene always provides one-stop services along with productive antibodies, kits, and reagents for mitochondrial research. With the commitment to pushing preclinical mitochondrial studies into clinical evaluations, the company stands with clients and helps them make breakthroughs in human-disease-related mitochondrial studies.

About Creative Biogene

Creative Biogene is a professional manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, kits, and reagents related to mitochondrial research. With cutting-edge technology and world-class mitochondrial research experts, Creative Biogene integrates its unique platform to fully meet clients’ needs for all aspects of mitochondrial studies.