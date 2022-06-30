CareSmartz360 Adds Another Feather in its Cap with Gartner Awards

Singapore, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — The year 2022 began with passion and excitement for CareSmartz360. The company has achieved laurels by being recognized as a Top Product for the Home Care Industry and stood out from the crowd with an overall score of 4.5 out of 5 across three Gartner Digital Markets sites Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice.

The company has outperformed by consistently getting featured in multiple GDM flagship reports, including “Home Health Care Software.”

“These accomplishments boost our confidence and motivate us to deliver the best in-home care industry solutions. The awards are testament to the value CareSmartz360 brings to its clients, and we can’t thank Gartner’s judges for the recognition on a global stage,” said James Merson, CCO, Caresmartz, Inc.

The Gartner Methodology by Software Advice helps determine FrontRunners, which is entirely data-driven and designed to depict the performance of a product based on ratings and reviews from Gartner Digital Marketing websites. GetApp and Capterra also help small businesses find the right software for themselves out of hundreds of market leaders.

It is a moment of pride for CareSmartz360 as it has carved its niche in one of the top positions and created a place in one of the most preferred software technology partners, delivering the highest level of client satisfaction through a user-friendly approach.

Speaking of users, CareSmartz360’s prestigious user Travis remarked,

“Caresmartz has great customer service. They have customized many different reports and features to fit our business model.”

In terms of quality service, CareSmartz360 has set the bar high by earning awards like Quality Choice Award, Customers Choice Award, and Happiest Users Award, among others.

These awards and honors validate CareSmartz360’s ongoing commitment to providing state-of-the-art software solutions for home care agencies.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is a comprehensive home care software that provides stellar support services to enable home care agencies to reach and exceed their business goals.

With CareSmartz360, every home care agency, from startups to franchisors, get the necessary tools to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. Advanced features like EVV, automated billing, scheduling, custom reporting, caregiver retention, mobile app solution, and others help manage every aspect of the home care business.