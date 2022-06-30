Global Baby Wipes Market To Expand At A Steady CAGR Of Around 4% Over The Decade

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Baby wipes are still an independent consumer goods item with immense market potential. Additionally, the demand for plant-based or natural baby wipes is expected to see a healthy increase over the next few years. Nonetheless, a major limitation of natural baby wipes remains poor product stability due to the lack of chemical preservatives. At the same time, most of the baby wipes available on the market are quite expensive, which further shakes consumer acceptance of such products. The recent report published by Fact.MR shows that the global baby wipes market will surpass a valuation of USD 6,271 million, reflecting a tiny CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2022). In regions with large pools of price-sensitive consumers,

Baby wipes manufacturers are focused on developing cost-effective and safe products that easily meet the guidelines set by regulatory bodies. Even in developed regions, companies are struggling to introduce premium products as consumers are satisfied with the cheaper and more standard baby wipes. Currently, baby wipes have low market penetration as most consumers choose traditional products. Factors as such affect the acceptance rate of baby wipes in both developed and developing regions. Because of this, companies actively focus on advertising, promotion and aggressive marketing of their products.

Global Baby Wipes Market: Key Predictions

Among the regions, Europe is likely to remain the most lucrative baby wipes market over the assessment period. The European baby wipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2017 and 2022.

On the basis of product type, the wet wipes segment is expected to retain its dominant position in 2022. This segment currently has a sales share of around 69% on the world market.

By material type, the cotton terry towel segment is expected to surpass a valuation of US$1,976 million by the end of 2017. The cotton terry towel segment currently has a sales share of around 36% in the market.

Modern retail is expected to remain the largest sales channel for baby wipes in 2017 and beyond. This segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share of the market throughout the forecast period.

By technology used, the spunlace baby wipes and airlaid baby wipes segments together account for more than 70% of the market’s sales share, and this trend is likely to continue over the next five years. The demand for spunlace baby wipes and airlaid baby wipes is expected to increase due to their high efficiency and affordability.

The Fact.MR report also mentions major companies operating in the global baby wipes market including Farlin Infant Product Corporation, The Procter and Gamble Company, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Hengan International Group Company Limited., Linette Hellas SA, The Himalaya Drug Company, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych SA, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Unicharm Corporation, Pigeon Corporation, Cotton Babies, Inc., Artsana SpA and The Clorox Company.

Baby Wipes Industry Research Segmentation

By Product Type:

Wet Baby Wipes

Dry Baby Wipes

By Material Type:

Microfiber Baby Wipes

Cotton Terry Cloth Baby Wipes

Cotton Flannel Wipes

Bamboo Velor Wipes

By Distribution Channel:

Modern Baby Wipes Commerce Drugstore Baby Wipes

Sale

Convenience Store Baby Wipes Sale Ecommerce

Sales of baby wipes

Other retail sale formats By

technology used:

Airlaid baby

wipes Spunlace baby wipes Wetlaid

baby wipes

The report includes the following baby wipes market insights and assessments, which will be useful for all participants in the baby wipes market:

• Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in the baby wipes market

• Latest baby wipes market with key analysis of Market Drivers, Trends and Influencing

Factors • Analysis of the main trends of the baby wipes market and the changing consumer preferences in the main industries.

• Changing demand and consumption of various products in the wet wipes market

• Key trends underscoring funding from key investors in numerous countries

• New investment opportunities in various types of technology and products or services

• Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the key players in the baby wipes market

• Sales of the baby wipes market in the USA will continue to grow, driven by growing consumer confidence and the economic recovery

• The demand forecast for The baby wipes market in Europe remains stable as many countries like UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

