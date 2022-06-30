Pigment Dispersion Market Global, Regional and Country Level Analysis Report by 2030

Pigment Dispersion Industry Overview

The global pigment dispersion market size was valued at USD 23.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. The steady growth in the packaging industry, in terms of both food and non-food packaging and printing of labels, is expected to drive the demand for pigment dispersions during the forecast period.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), and polystyrene (PS) are the most preferred polymers in the single-service food packaging segment. Factors such as the increasing use of plastic and paper & paperboard materials and the use of various colorants to make attractive packaging are expected to drive the overall pigments demand.

Organic pigments are an alternative to some of the toxic inorganic pigments. However, organic pigments are more expensive and some pigments that exhibit superior properties are limited. Manufacturers are investing in research & development activities to replace metals in the manufacture of red and yellow synthetic pigments in order to produce environment-friendly synthetic pigments.

Titanium dioxide is the most widely used inorganic pigment on account of its non-toxic content, chemical stability, and versatile properties for use in plastic and paper & paperboard food packaging. Zinc oxide is a synthetically produced pigment and is considered to have a lesser toxic effect on humans. Currently, titanium dioxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide account for the maximum share of the global pigment demand for plastic and paper & paperboard food packaging applications.

March 2019: BASF SE partnered with Landa Labs to introduce its second stir-in pigment eXpand! Blue (EH 6001), sold under the Colors & Effects brand.

BASF SE partnered with Landa Labs to introduce its second stir-in pigment eXpand! Blue (EH 6001), sold under the Colors & Effects brand. December 2018: Organic Dyes and Pigments acquired Premier Colors, Inc. to expand its business in Providence by catering to the customers of the latter.

AArbor Colorants Corporation

American Element

Aralon Color GmbH

BASF SE

Clariant Ltd.

Decorative Color & Chemical, Inc.

Ferro Corporation

Flint Group

Heubach GmbH

Kama Pigments

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Reitech Corporation

Sun Chemical

Trust Chem Co., Ltd.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Aum Farbenchem

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Solvay

Altana

Achitex Minerva S.p.A.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Avient

Habich

Synthesia, a.s.

