Growth In Sales of Insoluble Fiber Market To Push Revenue Growth In Market : Fact.MR

Demand for insoluble fiber for use in functional food & beverage end use has been observed to be steadily growing, and is expected to showcase the same pace over the coming years. North America, being the top region, will witness higher demand for insoluble fibers as compared to other regions. Growing pharmaceutical industry is also set to bolster demand growth of insoluble fibers.

As per Fact.MR’s latest revised report, the market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the long-run forecast period. In 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak mildly hit the market and it witnessed a decline in demand from its top regional markets, namely North America and Asia Pacific. All in all, the insoluble fiber market is set to get back on track by Q2 of 2021, and is expected to witness increased demand due to growing preference of people to stay healthy and have a well-maintained health status.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global insoluble fiber market is anticipated to showcase an addition of 1.8X market value by the end of 2031.
  • APEJ is expected to capture a majority of market revenue and gain 161 BPS by 2031 in its market share.
  • Under product, cellulose is expected to gain 278 BPS over the long-run forecast period of 2021-2031, while hemicellulose is anticipated to lose around 138 BPS over the same period.
  • The market in India is projected to rise at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period.
  • Functional food and beverages, as an end-use application, holds a majority of the market value share, and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years.
Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2021-2031
Historical Data Available for 2016-2020
Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & MT for Volume
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Eastern Europe
  • Western Europe
  • APEJ
  • Japan
  • the Middle East & Africa
Key Countries Covered
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Spain
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • GCC
  • Turkey
Key Segments Covered
  • Product Type
  • Source
  • Application
  • Region
Key Companies Profiled
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Ashland Inc.
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Ingredion Incorporated,
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • Südzucker AG
  • SunOpta Inc.
  • Tate & Lyle PLC
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • CP Kelco US Inc.
  • Roquette Frères
  • AUSPERL Group Pty Ltd.
  • BarnDad Innovative Nutrition
  • Batory Foods
  • Emsland-Group
  • Food Ingredients Group (Interfiber)
  • Grain Processing Corporation
  • J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG
  • Nexira Inc.
  • Unipektin Ingredients AG
Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

  • Product
    • Cellulose Insoluble Fiber
    • Hemicellulose Insoluble Fiber
    • Chitin & Chitosan Insoluble Fiber
    • Lignin Insoluble Fiber
    • Bran Insoluble Fiber
    • Resistant Starch Insoluble Fiber
    • Others
  • Source
    • Fruits
      • Exotic Fruits
      • Citrus Fruits
      • Others
    • Vegetables
    • Cereals & Grains
    • Legumes
    • Others
  • Application
    • Pet Food with Insoluble Fiber
    • Functional Food & Beverages with Insoluble Fiber
    • Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements with Insoluble Fiber

The Insoluble Fiber Market report answers important questions which include:

  • What does the status of the   Insoluble Fiber Market?
  • Insoluble Fiber Market look like after the forecast period?
  • Which region has the highest contribution to the global Insoluble Fiber Market and why?
  • Which players remain at the top of the Insoluble Fiber Market?
  • What opportunities are available for the Insoluble Fiber Market players to expand their production footprint?
  • Which segment has the maximum impact on the Insoluble Fiber Market?

