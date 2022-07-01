Market Size Of Syngas Catalyst Is Showing Strong Growth And Is Expected To Grow At A Steady CAGR Of About 5.6% From 2021 To 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the Syngas Catalyst industry analysis report, Fact.MR expects the market to be worth USD 805 million in 2021.

In addition, Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, estimates that the global syngas catalyst market will be valued at $1.3 billion by the end of 2031 Production worldwide.

In the last half decade there has been an increase in investments in methanol companies. Methanol has been identified as a potent fuel that can be blended with conventional gasoline and diesel to improve the fuel’s combustion properties. In addition, blending such fuels helps countries reduce their dependency on oil, thereby lowering import costs.

Because of these factors, governments around the world encourage the installation of methanol plants. This would enable the production of syngas and at the same time create demand for catalysts.

Key Findings from Market Study

Operational type reform is expected to provide an absolute $355M opportunity through 2031.

Based on the catalyst, the demand for nickel-based catalyst is expected to increase at a high CAGR of around 5.8% during the forecast period.

Based on the use case, the consumption of catalysts for ammonia synthesis is expected to increase 1.7 times by 2031.

By 2031, East Asia is expected to generate around 43% of global syngas catalyst sales.

South Asia & Oceania offers an absolute $74M opportunity through the end of 2031.

“Market players should target high growth regions with rising absolute $ opportunities; This will allow them to target key industries with outstanding demand for syngas catalysts,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key segments covered in Syngas Catalyst industry research

By Operation

Coal to SNG

Reforming Steam

Reforming

Other

By Catalyst

Nickel Nickel

Oxide

Other

By Application

Hydrogen Synthesis

Ammonia Synthesis

Methanol Synthesis

SNG Plants

Biomass Gasification

Coal

Gasification Tar Removal

Fuel Cell

Gas to Liquids

Key insights into Syngas Catalysts market research:

• Underlying macro and microeconomic factors affecting Syngas Catalysts market growth Basic overview of Syngas Catalysts market including market definition, classification and applications.

• Review of each Syngas Catalyst market player based on mergers and acquisitions, R&D projects, and new product launches.

• Syngas Catalyst Market acceptance trend in various industries.

• Key regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to stakeholders of the Syngas Catalyst Market.

