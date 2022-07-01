PET Container Market is Expected to Reach USD 122.4 billion by the End of 2032

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jul-01— /EPR Network/ —

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies important trends determining the growth of the PET Container Jar market. This newly published report sheds light on important dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players and emerging players involved in production and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR provides a detailed market analysis of PET Container Jar.

This report provides actionable and valuable market insights for PET Container Jar. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and forecasts of the market. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the PET Container Jar Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report throws light on Market Insights of PET Container Jar, key dynamics, impact on the entire value chain from suppliers to end users, and growth of PET Container Jar Market.

Fact.MR provides key insights into the PET container market in a published report titled “PET Container Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2028”. In terms of revenue, the PET container market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period owing to various factors for which Fact.MR provides exhaustive insights in this report.

More than 500 billion PET bottles worldwide are used to package a variety of products in food and beverage, chemical, household, personal care and other industries. PET containers are cost-effective packaging solutions used for packaging mineral water, soda, ready-to-drink and other food products.

Based on container type, the PET container market is segmented into bottles, jars, buckets, clamshells, trays, and others (cans, cups, vials, etc.). On the basis of technology, the PET container market is segmented into stretch blow molding, extrusion blow molding and thermoforming. On the basis of the end-use industry, the PET container market is segmented into Food, Beverage, Home Care & Personal Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Chemical & Other.

High Bottled Water Consumption Drives Growth in PET Container Market

According to the Earth Day Organization, Americans bought nearly 1 million PET containers of all types per minute in 2016, according to the Earth Day Organization. Customers in developed countries are becoming more health conscious and switching from sugary soft drinks to healthier, more natural drinks.

Sales of PET containers for bottled water applications have grown at a rate of over 10% over the past few years in developed countries. Declining soda sales margins have prompted beverage companies to invest more in bottled water, which in turn drives PET container sales.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2021A USD 68.7 Billion Market value estimated in 2022E USD 73.1 Billion Market value forecast in 2032F USD 122.4 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 5.3% Europe Market Share in 2022 ~32% Europe Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 5.8% Top 5 Companies Market Share in 2021 ~40% Key Companies Profiled Plastipak Holdings, Inc.ALPLAResilux NVGerresheimer AG Berry Global Inc.RETAL Industries Ltd.Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises Co., Ltd.Esterform Packaging LimitedIndorama Ventures Public Co., Ltd.Zhongfu Enterprise Co Ltd.

Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider, foresee a thriving growth in PET containers demand. The global PET containers market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR during 2022-2032 and reach the valuation of USD 122.4 Billion by the end of 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following key PET containers manufacturers in its report are RETAL Industries Ltd., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., ALPLA, Resilux NV, Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises Co., Ltd, Ester form Packaging Limited, Berry Global Group Inc., Indorama Ventures Public Co., Ltd, Zhonghu Enterprise Co Ltd., Eskapet Pet Ürünleri Kimya San Ve Tic. Ltd., Amcor Limited, CCL Industries Inc, Huhtamaki Group, Rexam PLC, Gerresheimer AG

Key manufacturers are constantly innovating product designs to meet the modern day challenges pertaining to components placement in the engine environment.

Some of the recent developments are:

In 2021 , Huhtamaki had acquired a company named Elif . This acquisition will lead to strength up their position to supply the products in developing nations and expands its existing flexible business of PET containers.

, had acquired a company named . This acquisition will lead to strength up their position to supply the products in developing nations and expands its existing flexible business of PET containers. In 2020, Amcor had launched the lightest 900-ml PET bottle which can be used for edible oil in Brazil. This was developed by using advanced design technology.

Key Segments Covered

By Container Type Bottles Jars Pails Clamshells Trays Others

By Technology Stretch Blow Molding Extrusion Blow Molding Thermoforming

By End Use Industry Food Beverages Bottled Water Carbonated Drinks Ready-to-Drink Sports Drinks Alcoholic Drinks Home care and Personal care Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Chemical Others



