Small Hydropower Market Scope, Regulatory Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Small Hydropower Industry Overview

The global small hydropower market size is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2030. Growing investments in smart “energy-saving” across various end-uses are expected to provide an impetus to the adoption of small hydropower energy for electricity generation. Moreover, an increase in greenhouse gas emissions due to the growing power consumption has fueled the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to adopt certain renewable energy measures. Policies by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in order to encourage renewable sources of energy, coupled with the need to deliver energy in rural locations, are expected to foster market growth.

Small Hydropower Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global small hydropower market based on capacity, component, type, and region:

Based on the Capacity Insights, the market is segmented into Up to 1 MW and 1 – 10 MW.

Up to 1 MW led the market and accounted for over 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2021.

The negative environmental impact and cost savings offered in distribution and running costs provided by the small hydropower plants are expected to result in positive market growth for 1-10 MW capacity hydropower plants over the forecast period.

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Civil Construction, Power Infrastructure, Electromechanical Equipment and Others.

The civil construction segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2021. Civil construction accounted for a substantial share of project costs across all small hydropower projects (SHPPs).

The market is anticipated to witness steady growth in all segments as the amount of electricity resources increases.

The electromechanical equipment segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Micro Hydropower and Mini Hydropower.

The micro hydropower type segment dominated the share with a revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021.

The micro hydropower systems consist of essential components including water conveyance channels or pipelines, turbines, pumps, alternators, regulators, and electricity distribution wiring.

Commercially available turbines and generators are being sold as a package and require only the assembling of components, which makes the systems easy to manage and replace.

Therefore, low maintenance and easy replacement are expected to result in increased market opportunities for micro hydropower.

Small Hydropower Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of several key players and a few medium and small-scale regional players. Many of the companies have their own sector that they focus on and have a very high penetration in that sector.

Some prominent players in the Small Hydropower market include

ANDRITZ

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

FLOVEL Energy Private Limited

General Electric

Gilkes

Natel Energy

Siemens Energy

SNC Lavalin Group

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

