The bean pasta market is projected to be valued at more than US$ 7 billion, and is poised to grow at a staggering CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The remarkable trend of gluten free food consumption is sharply coinciding with the global impetus to create a burgeoning category of pasta from beans and legumes in lieu of conventional variants such as wheat pasta and rice pasta. Bean pasta is seeing rampant adoption on the back of its convenience and taste profile, which has long been considered as a trend in restaurants and homes alike.

The movement towards vegetarianism and “flexitarism” among western consumers is causing a significant change in the consumption pattern of pasta staples. Moreover, a subtle shift in consumer tastes is being observed, driven by perceived carbohydrate reduction benefits and the rise of alternative grain options such as quinoa. This has led to a very sharp increase in the overall demand for bean pasta in developed regions.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for bean pasta, with historical data on demand (2014-2018) and expected projections for the period 2019-2029. The report discloses compelling insights into the demand for bean pasta based on nature (organic, conventional), product type (white bean pasta, black bean pasta, mung bean pasta, adzuki bean pasta, soybean pasta, edamame, green bean), pasta type (Spaghetti, Fettucine, rotini, penne, elbow, shell), packaging type (pouches, cartons, cans), distribution channel (store based retailing, online retailing) across several major regions.

Global Bean Pasta Market – Scope of the Report:

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global bean pasta market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT), according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global bean pasta market along with several macro-economic indicators.

This newly published and insightful report on bean pasta sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global bean pasta market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for bean pasta. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants.

To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of bean pasta manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies.

A list of key companies operating in the Bean pasta market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Product Enhancement will pave Way for a Highly Consolidated Market

The global bean pasta market is consolidated in nature where a few competitors hold a majority of the share. Some of the key players in the bean pasta market include Harvest Innovations, Pedon SPA, Gold Harbor and Trader Joe’s. The demand for bean pasta is still in its infancy, with enough room for improvement. A wide range of bean pasta products is likely to hit the shelves in the near future, as ‘organic’ and ‘gluten-free’ features are prioritized by the producer to ensure higher product quality and nutritional benefits. In addition, manufacturers are improving the nutritional value of food by fortification that target groups of customers based on health requirements. The market for pasta fortified with vitamins, calcium, minerals and the natural source of beta carotene is rising.

Global Bean pasta Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments:

The global bean pasta market is segmented on the basis of nature, product type, pasta type, packaging type, distribution channel and region

By Nature : Organic Conventional

By Product Type : White Bean Pasta Black Bean Pasta Mung Bean Pasta Adzuki Bean Pasta Soybean Pasta Edamame Green Bean

By Pasta Type : Spaghetti Fettuccine Rotini Penne Elbow Shell Others

By Packaging Type : Pouches Cartons Cans

By Distribution Channel : Store Based Retailing Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Others Online Retail

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Bean Pasta Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Bean Pasta market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Bean Pasta market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Bean Pasta Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Bean Pasta Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Bean Pasta Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Bean Pasta Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Bean Pasta: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Bean Pasta sales.

