Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market To Grow rapidly During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The increasing global demand for dietary fiber is expected to boost the insoluble dietary fiber market. The global insoluble fiber market accounts for approximately 16% of the fiber market and is projected to create an absolute opportunity of $1,008 million during the forecast period 2019-2027. Many companies are now utilizing the food fortification capabilities of insoluble fiber such as high digestibility, fiber fortification, high stability, consumer-friendly labeling and ease of formulation in a wide range of applications. For example, Ingredion Incorporated, a global ingredient solutions provider for the past four years, markets VERSAFIBE fiber as an insoluble fiber line. Processed food manufacturers are calling for more fiber in pasta,

For more insight into the market, request a sample of this report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4459

Key Takeaways of the Global Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market

Cellulose type of Insoluble dietary fiber accounts for more than half of market share and is expected to indicate a rising growth curve in Insoluble dietary fiber market during period of forecast 2019 – 2027 owing to easy availability of raw materials for extraction of cellulose insoluble dietary fiber.

Cereals and grains are a major contributor to global Insoluble dietary fiber market and are projected to grow double over period of forecast owing to increased production of cereals and grains as compared to fruits and vegetables.

North America and Europe Insoluble dietary fiber market together hold more than two thirds of market share. However, increasing consumer base of Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected grow at a higher CAGR than the global average.

Latin America Insoluble dietary fiber market to hold more than 7% market share in terms of value and is likely to gain 50 BPS over forecast period 2019 – 2027.

Access the research methodology created by experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4459

Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of Insoluble dietary fiber market on the basis of type, source, application and region.

Type Cellulose

Hemicellulose

Chitin and Chitosan

Lignin

Fiber/Bran

Resistant Starch Others Source Fruits

Exotic Fruits

Citrus Fruits

Others

Vegetables

Cereals & grains

Legumes

Others Application Pet Food

Functional Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements Region North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4459

Report Benefits and Key Questions Answered

• Market category and segment level analysis for Insoluble Fiber: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors driving revenue growth across all key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at regional and local level.

• Historical Insoluble Fiber Market Volume Analysis: The report provides a comparison of historical Insoluble Fiber market sales and forecast sales performance for 2021-2031.

• Insoluble Fiber Market Manufacturing Trends Analysis : The report provides a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Insoluble Fiber Market. It carefully measures the impact of the changing health needs of the major demographics worldwide

• Insoluble Fiber Market Consumption by Demographics: The report examines consumer behavior influencing the demand outlook for the Insoluble Fiber Market for the assessment period. The impact of their enthusiasm for digital trends on the insoluble fiber market is carefully analyzed

• Post-COVID consumer spending for insoluble fiber market consumption: The healthcare industry has been largely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending after COVID-19. It assesses how current trends are affecting healthcare services spending, thereby influencing Insoluble Fiber market growth.

For more insights- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-bobcat-emea-region-boosted-up-their-skid-steer-loader-sales-by-12-7-factmr-301217359. html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com