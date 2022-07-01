Stand Up Paddle Board Market to Record a Notable 11.9% Value CAGR by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Stand Up Paddle Board market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Stand Up Paddle Board

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Stand Up Paddle Board. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Stand Up Paddle Board Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Stand Up Paddle Board, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Stand Up Paddle Board Market.

Stand Up Paddle Board: Taxonomy

This report imparts quantitative & qualitative analysis on the stand up paddle board market, providing a complete view on current and future market prospects. Value forecast rendered in the report is in terms of US$ Bn.

Qualitative analysis offered elucidates industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors affecting the market expansion.

The report covers complete insights on key growth determinants, deterrents, opportunities and threats that will potentially influence the market in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation-wise analysis & insights on Stand up paddle board market has been offered that enables readers to gain accurate and transparent insights.

The report has branched the stand up paddle board market in terms of product type, length, material type, sales channel, end-user, application, nature type, and region.

Competitive Landscape Assessment

This research study profiles business strategies employed by leading participants in the market, and exerts comprehensive insights that enable established and emerging players in devising effective growth strategies.

The chapter on competitive landscape tracking is of paramount importance for the market participants who seek gleaning in-depth insights into current market status quo.

Prominent companies participating in the stand up paddle board market, such as Red Paddle, Tower Paddle Boards, Clear Blue Hawaii, Solstice Sports, and Starboard, have been profiled in the report.

A scrutinized SWOT analysis has also been rendered by the report, which imparts strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats to these market players.

Intelligence apropos of new product developments, impact of regulatory changes, and mergers & acquisition activities of the market players has also been contained for perusal of the report readers.

Fact.MR’s recent analytical study forecasting an 11.9% value CAGR through 2028.

The surge in SUP boarding’s popularity has encouraged vendors in introducing new stand up paddle boards that impart better experiences. Development of multi-purpose or multi-functional SUP boards, which perform well in different environments, is a key focus area of prominent market vendors. Convergence of key factors such as rising number of stand up paddle rental centers with well-experienced and licensed instructors, and product availability via various networks, has been favoring well for the market’s growth.

Inflatable SUP Boards Gaining Ground, as Manufacturer Focus Shifts to Material Development

Inflatable stand up paddle boards have become the most popular segment in the SUP industry, with thousands of paddle-boarders preferring inflatable SUPs over their fiberglass counterparts. According to the report, inflatable stand up paddle boards will continue to account for the lion’s share of the market. However, penetration of inflatables varies from country to country. Recent studies state that in Europe alone, Germany depicts robust penetration of inflatable, whereas France, Portugal and the Scandinavian countries demonstrate high solid stand up paddle board sales.

Advanced manufacturing processes employed by leading brands have resulted in the development of relatively lighter inflatable SUP boards that exert comparatively higher level of paddling experience than solid SUP boards, and facilitate storage and transport. Materials have taken a leap ahead in terms of technological understanding, meanwhile aiding construction of stiffer, lighter, and more resilient inflatable stand up paddle boards that offer better & enhanced paddling experience.

A key area of inflate SUP board development has been the material itself, as manufacturers and vendors seek stronger materials with improved performance attributes. Incorporation of such materials help in maintaining the flexibility, and durable properties essential for inflatable SUP boards, thereby boosting their sales.

Stand Up Paddle Board Market: Preeminence of North America Prevails with Strong Consumer Affinity Toward Water Sporting Activities

North America continues to be the tip of the spear in terms of revenues from stand up paddle board sales. Most of the region’s dominance can be attributed to the wider consumer base coupled with their robust affinity toward various water sporting activities, and stand up paddle boarding is no exception. Among various paddle sports, kayaking and SUP boarding are most popular among water sports enthusiasts in the region, particularly the youth population.

Initiatives taken by global water sports associations, such as International Surfing Association, for establishing SUP boarding championships, such as the National Standup Paddleboarding Championship in North America, have attracted more and more individuals toward participating in the sport. This has and will continue to augur well for sales of SUP boards worldwide.

The report estimates independent sports outlet to endure lucrative distribution channel for stand up paddle boards. These outlets offer wide variety of popular stand up paddle board brands, which has made them attractive destination for SUP boarding enthusiasts.

