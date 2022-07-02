Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living Unveils a New Brand & Corporate Identity

Mechanicsville, MD, 2022-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living (SMCIL) – a non-residential, non-profit community-based human service agency working to empower individuals living with disabilities with the tools they need to lead self-directed, independent, and productive lives – is excited to unveil a new brand and corporate identity as they aim to have an even larger impact in Southern Maryland’s Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

“As a non-profit organization created for and by people with disabilities, our mission is to promote independent living and empowerment for people of all ages with all types of disabilities,” said Lidiya Belyovska, SMCIL’s Executive Director. “Advocacy, information, and education all play key roles in our efforts to provide access to the resources individuals with disabilities need to enhance their independence.”

She added, “That’s why our recent rebranding and new corporate identity are so important. Both add fresh energy and vibrancy to our work, and with this refresh, we hope to reach more residents in our community than ever before, through all our activities, ranging from providing exceptional Independent Living Skills training, Veterans’ services, access to Assistive Technology, Advocacy, and Peer Support for individuals living with disabilities and their families.”

To learn more about or support Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living, visit our website at https://www.smcil.org.

Connect with Southern Maryland Center for Independent Living, Inc.

Website l Facebook l YouTube l (301) 884-4498 l info@smcil.org