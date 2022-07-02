Crescent City’s Important Summer Estates Auction, July 15-16, will be Held Online and Live at The Gallery in New Orleans

New Orleans, LA, 2022-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Crescent City’s two-day Important Summer Estates Auction slated for Friday and Saturday, July 15th and 16th, starting at 10 am Central time both days, will be packed with nearly 900 choice lots of French, English and American furniture, original paintings by noted regional artists, French clocks, bronzes and porcelain (including Sevres and Royal Vienna).

Also up for bid will be a large selection of jewelry (to include diamonds, tanzanites, emeralds, opals, a tennis bracelet and more); couture (to include Louis Vuitton, Celine, Prada and Gucci); a fine selection of English tea caddies, tantalus sets and humidors; and wonderful decorative items. Highlighting the sale will be property from the collection of Robert Sonnier plus other fine items.

Gorgeous artwork will feature an oil on panel by James Kendrick III (La., 1946-2013), titled Greenwood (1985), 20 ¾ inches tall by 15 inches, signed and dated lower right and titled verso (est. $700-$900); and an embellished lithograph with collage by Robert Allen Nelson (Pa./Wisc., 1925-2021), titled Cannonball Cadre (1978), 17 ½ inches tall by 21 ½ inches (est. $300-$500).

Paintings by noted regional artists will be plentiful and will feature a circa 1970 watercolor and ink on paper by Joe Moran (Miss., 1915-1999), titled Shrimp Boats, signed and dated lower right, 7 ½ inches by 13 inches (est. $700-$1,200); and a watercolor on paper Still Life of Roses by Alberta Kinsey (La., 1875-1952), artist signed, 9 ¼ inches by 17 ¼ inches (est. $500-$900).

A 20th or 21st century oil on board by John Akers (La., 1944-2006), titled Miss Alex, signed lower right and measuring 19 ½ inches by 23 ½ inches, should change hands for $800-$1,200; while a 20th century watercolor work by Robert Malcolm Rucker (La., 1932-2001), titled Shrimp Boats on the Bayou, signed lower right and 10 ¼ inches by 13 ½ inches, should command $500-$900.

Decorative accessories will be led by a 19th century carved mahogany brass mounted campaign chest, 38 ¾ inches tall by 46 ½ inches wide by (est. $800-$1,200); and two sterling silver chocolate pots with wooden handles, the taller one by Shreve, Crump and Low, the shorter one English, possibly by Harrison and Hipwood, weighing a total 14.01 troy oz. (est. $400-$800).

Fine French furniture is featured prominently at nearly every Crescent City auction, and this one will be no exception. Just some of the incredible pieces up for bid include the following:

– A French Louis XV style carved mahogany double door armoire, crafted around 1800 and measuring 99 inches tall by 62 inches wide by 19 ½ inches deep (est. $1,000-$2,000).

– A French Provincial 19th century Louis Philippe carved walnut marble-top commode, 36 ¾ inches tall by 50 ¾ inches wide by 23 ¾ inches deep (est. $700-$1,200).

– A 20th century French Provincial carved beech monastery table, 32 inches tall by 117 ¼ inches wide by 36 ½ inches deep (est. $1,000-$2,000).

– A 19th century French Provincial Louis XV-style carved walnut sideboard, 41 inches tall by 58 ¼ inches wide by 25 inches deep (est. $700-$1,200).

– A 19th century French Provincial carved cherry Louis XV-style sideboard, 44 ¼ inches tall by 61 inches wide by 25 inches deep.

– A 19th century (and later) French Provincial Louis XV-style carved cherry vitrine, 79 inches tall by 64 inches wide by 30 inches deep (est. $600-$900).

English and American furniture will also cross the auction block. A few examples are as follows:

– A 9-piece satinwood dining room suite by Robert Irwin (American, 1919-1953), consisting of a table, six chairs, a sideboard and a vitrine (est. $800-$1,200).

– An early 19th century English Georgian mahogany inlaid walnut chest, 30 inches tall by 42 inches wide by 22 ½ inches deep (est. $700-$1,200).

– An English carved mahogany circular tilt-top dining table, 48 inches in diameter (est. $600-$900).

Also offered will be a beautiful 20th century Russian ormolu mounted Egyptian Revival marble-top mahogany center table, 29 ¾ inches in height and 36 inches in diameter (est. $1,500-$2,500).

French clocks will feature a late 19th century French bronze and marble figural mantel clock, 22 ½ inches tall by 12 ½ inches wide (est. $600-$900); and a circa 1890 French bronze patinated spelter and marble figural mantel clock, 26 ½ inches tall by 15 inches wide (est. $500-$900).

An 18th century Continental School oil on canvas Portrait of a Young Man, unsigned and unframed, 25 inches tall by 22 ¼ inches wide, has a modest pre-sale estimate of $400-$800.

The auction will be held online and in the gallery at 1330 Saint Charles Avenue in New Orleans.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com. Exhibition previews will be held daily, July 6th-14th (except on Saturday and Sunday), from 10-5, in the Crescent City gallery located at 1330 Saint Charles Avenue in downtown New Orleans.

Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house (three percent discount for cash or check). A printed catalog is available; call 504-529-5057 or email info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Important Summer Estates Auction scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 15th and 16th, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

