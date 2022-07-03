Increased Demand from Well-Developed End-Use Industries to Encourage Bearing Market Growth – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Transport infrastructure has experienced sustained incremental progression over the years. This can be ascribed to favorable economic conditions in numerous developed and developing countries. The bridge bearing market is foreseen to experience accelerated and lateral growth owing to the continuing civic infrastructural projects, which, in turn, are likely to create public-private partnership (PPP) opportunities over the course of forecast duration. The newest report by Fact.MR estimates that the aforementioned factors will propel the market to witness a twofold growth and reach a valuation of ~US$ 935 Mn by the end of 2028.

In the coming years, it is estimated that the bridge bearing market in emerging countries will create opportunities for numerous foreign players to penetrate into regional markets. Bridge bearings with high end features such as better seismic isolation, enhanced elasticity, shock resistance and others improves integrity of bridge bearings. Bridge bearings can be considered as a pre-requisite in new rail roads and bridges as they augment the structural strength and offer resistance against seismic forces. Owing to the multiple advantages of bridge bearings, the market is foreseen to auger well over the forecast duration, reveals Fact.MR.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4447

Key Segments of the Bridge Bearings Market

Fact.MR’s study on the bridge bearings market offers information classified into three important segments: design, material and region. This market report proposes comprehensive data and information about the important market changing aspects and evolution structures related with these categories.

Design Elastomeric BearingPot BearingSliding Plate BearingRoller BearingSpherical BearingDisc BearingOthers (Rocker bearing, etc.) Material SteelRubber & Combined Region North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeSEA & PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)ChinaJapan

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4447

Product Innovation, Key Market Tenet

The dynamic nature of construction industry and global infrastructural development are forcing the Industry leaders to cater to the growing demand. In order to do so, the prominent players are focusing on contracts along with the product launches.

For instance, In July 2017, Trelleborg’s engineered products operation secured a contract to supply elastomeric bearings for Statoil’s Johan Sverdrup oil field. Some of the other prominent players operating in the global bridge bearing market are Granor Rubber & Engineering Pty.

Freyssinet Limited, Epic Polymer Systems Corp., KantaFlex (India) Private Limited, Canam Group Inc., Gumba GmbH & Co. KG, and Ekspan Limited among others. Product enhancement by effective integration of latest design, technology and workflow is mutually foreseen to leverage the reliability of bridge bearings over the forecast period.

Prominent Players Leverage New Contracts for Lucrative Opportunities

The report reveals some of the prominent market players, including Trelleborg AB, Granor Rubber & Engineering Pty. Freyssinet Limited, Epic Polymer Systems Corp., Canam Group Inc., Gumba GmbH & Co. KG, KantaFlex (India) Private Limited, and Ekspan Limited among others. Prominent bridge bearing manufacturers are continuously focusing on contracts in order to cater the growing demand. For Instance,

In July 2017, Trelleborg’s engineered products operation secured a contract to supply elastomeric bearings for Statoil’s Johan Sverdrup oil field

The construction industry in the U.S., Europe, China and India is anticipated to witness growth in large public infrastructural programs, which is further expected to coax future growth opportunities for bridge bearing manufacturers.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4447

Key Takeaways of Global Bridge Bearings Market

Elastomeric bearings appear to be the most favorable design type. However, pot bearings will register significant growth over the forecast period

Collectively, sliding plate bridge bearings and roller bridge bearings are foreseen to account for ~35% of the overall market share in terms of value

Rubber and combined material type account for nearly two-fifth of the overall absolute dollar opportunity in the global bridge bearings market

Demand for steel based bridge bearings is foreseen to grow 1.6X over the next decade owing to the economical price to performance quotient

China will remain the most prominent country across the projection period, accounting for more than 20% share of the global market.

“Introduction of novel bearing designs with enhanced elasticity, improved structural strength and longer lifespan will open future growth scenarios for bridge bearings manufactures”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com