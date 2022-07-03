Precision Machine Market Resurgent on Back of Strong Growth of Consumer Electronics Industry, Finds Fact.MR

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Precision Machine Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Precision Machine Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Precision Machine Market trends accelerating Precision Machine Market sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Precision Machine Market identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Prominent Key players of Precision Machine Market survey report

Lagun

Kent USA

Haas Automation

Okuma Corporation

Datron Dynamics Inc.

Hurco

Fanuc Corporation

Hardinge

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Key Segments

By Operation Type

Manual Operation

CNC Operation 3 Axis 5 Axis



By Machine Types

Milling Machine Vertical Milling Horizontal Milling Universal Milling Plano Milling Others

Turning Machine Tapered turning Spherical turning Hard turning Facing Others

Electric Discharge Machine Wire EDM Sinker EDM Hole Drilling EDM



By Material Type

Plastic

Steel

Bronze

Glass

Brass

Other Metals

By End-use Industries

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Semiconductor

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



