Global Sales Of Yellow Pea Protein Is Poised To Expand At A CAGR Of Over 5.1%By 2030 | Fact.MR Study

The global yellow pea protein market has seen a historical CAGR of nearly 6% during the period (2015-2019) and is projected to create a valuation of about US$ 3 Bn by 2030.The global yellow pea protein market is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 5.1% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Prominent Key Players Of The Yellow Pea Protein Market Survey Report:

Sotexpro S.A.

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Yantai Oriental Protein Tech, Co. Ltd

The Green Labs LLC

Martin & Pleasance

Fenchem Inc.

Yellow Pea Protein Market: Segmentation

The Fact.MR’s study has done the segmentation of the yellow pea protein market on the basis of product, form, and application across seven regions.

Product

Pea Protein Concentrates

Pea Protein Isolates

Textured Pea Protein

Hydrolyzed Pea Protein

Form

Dry

Liquid

Application

Meat Substitutes

Bakery Products

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Other Applications

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

What insights does the Yellow Pea Protein Market report provide to the readers?

Yellow Pea Protein fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Yellow Pea Protein player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Yellow Pea Protein in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Yellow Pea Protein.

