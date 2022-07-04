Global Demand Calcium Silicate Boards Valuation Is Anticipated To Increase At A CAGR 3.6% Over The Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2031| Fact.Mr Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Calcium Silicate Boards Market Report By Board Size (1000 X 500 mm Calcium Silicate Boards, 1200 x 2500 mm Calcium Silicate Boards, 2400 x 1220 mm Calcium Silicate Boards), By Application, By End Use – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

Global calcium silicate boards market valuation is anticipated to increase at a CAGR 3.6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The market was valued at US$ 1.68 Bn in 2020, which amounted to approx. 20% share of the overall insulation board market, as per the latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Prominent Key players of the Calcium Silicate Boards market survey report:

A & A Material Corporation

American Materials

BNZ Materials

Calderys

Calsitherm

ETEX Group

Guangdong New Element Building Materials Co., Ltd

IMS

Insulcon

Japanese Insulation Co. Ltd

Johns Manville

Kingtec Materials

Laizhou Mingfa Insulating Materials Co. Ltd.

Nichias Corp

Ningbo Yihe Green Board

Ramco Industries

Key Segments Covered in Calcium Silicate Boards Industry Survey

By Board Size 1000 X 500 mm Calcium Silicate Boards 1200 x 2500 mm Calcium Silicate Boards 2400 x 1220 mm Calcium Silicate Boards Others

By Application Climate Boards Pipe Section Equipment Insulation Fire Protection Chimneys

By End Use Calcium Silicate Boards for Petrochemical Industry Calcium Silicate Boards for Furnaces Calcium Silicate Boards for Steel Industry Calcium Silicate Boards for Glass Industry Calcium Silicate Boards for Aluminum Industry Calcium Silicate Boards for Cement Industry Calcium Silicate Boards for Marine Industry Calcium Silicate Boards for Building & Construction Industry Others



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

