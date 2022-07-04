Global Demand Calcium Silicate Boards Valuation Is Anticipated To Increase At A CAGR 3.6% Over The Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2031| Fact.Mr Study

Calcium Silicate Boards Market Report By Board Size (1000 X 500 mm Calcium Silicate Boards, 1200 x 2500 mm Calcium Silicate Boards, 2400 x 1220 mm Calcium Silicate Boards), By Application, By End Use – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

Global calcium silicate boards market valuation is anticipated to increase at a CAGR 3.6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The market was valued at US$ 1.68 Bn in 2020, which amounted to approx. 20% share of the overall insulation board market, as per the latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Prominent Key players of the Calcium Silicate Boards market survey report:

  • A & A Material Corporation
  • American Materials
  • BNZ Materials
  • Calderys
  • Calsitherm
  • ETEX Group
  • Guangdong New Element Building Materials Co., Ltd
  • IMS
  • Insulcon
  • Japanese Insulation Co. Ltd
  • Johns Manville
  • Kingtec Materials
  • Laizhou Mingfa Insulating Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Nichias Corp
  • Ningbo Yihe Green Board
  • Ramco Industries

Key Segments Covered in Calcium Silicate Boards Industry Survey

  • By Board Size
    • 1000 X 500 mm Calcium Silicate Boards
    • 1200 x 2500 mm Calcium Silicate Boards
    • 2400 x 1220 mm Calcium Silicate Boards
    • Others
  • By Application
    • Climate Boards
    • Pipe Section
    • Equipment Insulation
    • Fire Protection
    • Chimneys
  • By End Use
    • Calcium Silicate Boards for Petrochemical Industry
    • Calcium Silicate Boards for Furnaces
    • Calcium Silicate Boards for Steel Industry
    • Calcium Silicate Boards for Glass Industry
    • Calcium Silicate Boards for Aluminum Industry
    • Calcium Silicate Boards for Cement Industry
    • Calcium Silicate Boards for Marine Industry
    • Calcium Silicate Boards for Building & Construction Industry
    • Others

