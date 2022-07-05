Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix Market to Witness a Tremendous Growth Due to COVID-19 Pandemic – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

According to the latest study by Fact.MR between 2021 and 2031, the demand for Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix is predicted to grow gradually. While the market is expected to grow at a moderate pace from the crisis in the mid-term of the forecast period, long-term demand is expected to grow faster than in the past.

The rising cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and other auto-immune diseases have improved the demand of antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix. Preference for natural polymers, especially collagen and chitosan due to their extracellular matrix formation capability, has increased the demand. Furthermore, chronic and surgical wound caused by the surgical site infections is improving the need for antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix.

According to Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 10 million people undergo surgical procedure each year, among which around 2% to 4% of all patients suffer from surgical site infections. Also, according to the CDC statistics of 2020, around 6% of population in U.S. suffer from chronic wounds. This will improve the use of antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix dressing products.

“Rise in chronic illness has been resulting in increasing cases of chronic and surgical wounds & ulcers. This is improving the demand for antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix dressing products,” remarks the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix Market Study

The U.S. is expected to account for the largest revenue share in antimicrobial regenerative wound matrix market through 2021

India and China are expected to be the fastest growing market on the back of increasing cases of diabetes among geriatric population

Chronic wounds segment is anticipated to hold major chunk of global market share throughout the forecast period

Increasing cases of diabetic foot ulcers leading to rising chronic wound across UK is expected to bolster the market growth

Natural polymers are expected to dominate the market through 2031

In terms of material, collagen and chitosan is estimated to be the most preferred among manufacturers

Key Segments of Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix Market Covered in the Report

Based on wound, the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix market has been segmented as:

Acute

Chronic

Based on material, the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix market has been segmented as:

Natural Polymer

Collagen

Cellulose

Chitosan

Pullulan

Starch

Β-Glucan

Hyaluronic Acid

Alginate

Synthetic Polymer

Poly Ε-Caprolactone (PCL)

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Poly Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid (PLGA)

Poly Vinylalcohol (PVA)

Based on the region, the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Important doubts related to the Antimicrobial Regenerative Wound Matrix Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?

How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?

Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?

Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

