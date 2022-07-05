Global Sales Of Automotive Telematics Is Growing Over 5x To Reach US$ 217.7 BN Throughout 2021-2031 | Fact.MR study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Telematics Market by Product Type (Embedded Automotive Telematics, Integrated Automotive Telematics, Tethered Automotive Telematics), by Services, by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel and Regional Analysis 2021-2031

The global automotive telematics market stood at over US$ 22 Bn in 2018, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 23.3% by 2019. Prospects appear even more optimistic, with the industry expected to reach US$ 41.6 Bn by 2021, growing over 5x to reach US$ 217.7 Bn throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Automotive Telematics market survey report:

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Airbiquity Inc.

Verizon Telematics, Inc.

TomTom N.V.

Masternaut Limited

Trimble Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive Plc

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Embedded Automotive Telematics Integrated Automotive Telematics Tethered Automotive Telematics

Services Safety and Security Automotive Telematics Information & Technology Automotive Telematics Entertainment & Remote Diagnostics Automotive Telematics

Vehicle Type Passenger Car Automotive Telematics LCV Automotive Telematics HCV Automotive Telematics

Sales Channel Automotive Telematics Sales via OEMs Automotive Telematics via Aftermarket



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Automotive Telematics Market report provide to the readers?

Automotive Telematics fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Automotive Telematics player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Automotive Telematics in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Automotive Telematics.

The report covers following Automotive Telematics Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Automotive Telematics market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automotive Telematics

Latest industry Analysis on Automotive Telematics Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Automotive Telematics Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Automotive Telematics demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Automotive Telematics major players

Automotive Telematics Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Automotive Telematics demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

