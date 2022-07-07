Toledo Solar Partners with Soleeva to Deliver Solar Panels and Systems For California Homes and Businesses

Perrysburg, OH, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Toledo Solar, a leading American manufacturer of the world’s most innovative, powerful and durable solar panels and solar glass, is partnering with Soleeva Energy, the #1 solar panel design, technology, and installer in Northern California to bring Toledo Soler’s American-made and ethically-produced solar products to California homeowners, businesses, and farms.

Soleeva will begin installing Toledo Solar’s products following historic demand from home and business owners. California set a record for rooftop solar installations in the first quarter of 2022. However, the industry is struggling to keep up with demand as supply chain constraints and other challenges hinder product availability.

Most recently, the implementation of restrictions against supply chain entities reliant on forced labor has made material acquisition more difficult. However, Toledo Solar produces American-made Cadmium Telluride solar panels, allowing the company to provide high-quality, ethically produced products to meet market demand.

“We are proud to partner with Soleeva Energy to provide Northern California residents with the best American-made solar panel products and installation services available,” said Aaron Bates, the founder of Toledo Solar. “We look forward to serving the California market as an extension of Soleeva’s already-incredible reputation in the area.”

Ralph Ahlgren, President and Chief Technology Officer of Soleeva Energy, said, “Soleeva Energy is delighted to partner with Toledo Solar to continue to provide leading edge products to our current and future clients.” He continued, “This partnership represents a tremendous leap forward in delivering the most powerful and attractive solar modules technology available, matching our commitment to provide our clients with the best technology available. We look forward to making Toledo Solar products available to our client designs immediately.”

To learn more, please visit Toledo-Solar.com or find Toledo Solar on social. LinkedIn @Toledo Solar Twitter: @Toledo_solar.

About Toledo Solar

Toledo Solar is an American manufacturer of the world’s most innovative, powerful, and durable solar panels and glass. The company manufactures 100% of its panels in its Toledo, Ohio factory, with a supply chain sourced exclusively from North America. The fully recyclable, stunningly efficient thin film solar panels produced by Toledo Solar are installed on American homes and businesses throughout the U.S. Headquartered in NW Ohio, Toledo Solar is a proud member of the US-MAC, The Center for a Solar Power Future (SPF 2050 an NSF IUCRC), and The Cadmium Telluride Photovoltaics Consortium. Toledo Solar is dedicated to helping America and countries around the world achieve energy independence, resilience, and self-sufficiency. For more information visit www.Toledo-Solar.com or find Toledo Solar on social. LinkedIn @Toledo Solar Twitter: @Toledo_solar.

About Soleeva Energy

Soleeva Energy has powerful, highly rated and US-Made solar panels with self-cleaning and self-cooling technology. Soleeva Energy’s warranty is 30 years and their production warranty is from 15-25 years, offering panels at very competitive prices. A one-stop-shop for all solar needs, Soleeva Energy provides roofing, EV chargers, batteries, electrical panel upgrades etc. Soleeva Energy is A+ BBB Rated, with impressive ratings, and has helped thousands of home and business owners in California. For more information visit https://soleeva.com/ or find Soleeva Energy on social. Linkedin: Soleeva Energy Twitter: @Soleeva Energy

###

Press Inquiries:

Sara Lambley

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1625

sara@jmgpr.com

