The Polishing School To Host a Cars, Coffee and Polish Event Each Month

Rancho Cordova, CA, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — The Polishing School is pleased to announce they will be holding a monthly car event called Cars, Coffee and Polish from 8:30 am until 10:30 am at their store location. These events are scheduled to take place on Saturdays, including July 16, August 27, September 24, October 22, November 19, and December 10, 2022.

These events are open to the public. Car professionals, enthusiasts, and aficionados are welcomed to gather and enjoy everything about cars. Events feature demos by industry auto detailing professionals. The car detail events held at The Polishing School serve donuts and coffee to those in attendance. The September 24th event will be an open house event with a taco cart, DJ, and raffle to celebrate the company’s products and services.

The Polishing School offers professional-grade car care and auto detailing products at a fraction of the cost of retail stores. For more than 25 years, they have supplied products for the auto detailing industry and the general public who love to take care of their vehicles. In addition to their complete line of car care and detailing products, they are the only detailing school providing professional training in the Sacramento area. They are dedicated to helping individuals take excellent care of their vehicles to maintain them and keep them looking fantastic.

Anyone interested in learning about the monthly car event can find out more by visiting The Polishing School website or calling 916-799-5264.

About The Polishing School: The Polishing School is a leading supplier and distributor of car care and auto detailing products. They also offer classes and train auto detailers to help them work more effectively and provide their customers with a high level of service. The company has created professional-quality products for more than 25 years.

Company :The Polishing School

Contact Name : Chad Schriefer

Contact No :916-837-1379

Contact Email:thepsdetails@gmail.com

Address :11311 Trade Center Drive Suite 110, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

https://pscarcareproducts.com/