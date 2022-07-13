Announcing the Grand Opening of the Concrete Sunflower on 07/16/2022

Metuchen, USA, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Concrete Sunflower is all set to open its doors for all shoppers!

All are welcome at the grand opening of The Concrete Sunflower. This is a thrift and gift shop that offers a mix of novelty items. It offers a range of women’s accessories from the leading designer brands. Its products on offer include wallets, pocketbooks, and a wide variety of fashion-related items.

Grand Opening Details:

Date: 07/16/2022

Time: 10:30 am

Location: 323 Main St., Metuchen, NJ 08840 (just across the street from forum theatre)

There will be plenty of giveaways throughout the day for all the shoppers who visit the store on its grand opening. Kids are welcome – there will be lots of fun and ice-cream for the kids.

Shoppers are invited and welcome to visit The Concrete Sunflower and buy the different items of their choice. They are surely not going to be disappointed with what the store has to offer.

Store Hours –

Monday 10 AM to 8 PM,

Tuesday 10 AM to 6 PM,

Friday 10 AM to 8 PM,

Saturday 10 AM to 3 PM,

Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM.

The shop shall also be doing consignment and offering notary public services.

The owner of the shop is quite excited and thrilled about the Grand Opening. She believes that her products will certainly make a difference in the life of the buyers.

She says “I am a mother of one perfect nine-year-old boy, Jeremiah. He was my initial inspiration for my shop and now my muse. He’s also my silent partner”. She invites everyone to visit her store and purchase products.

About The Concrete Sunflower:

The Concrete Sunflower is a luxury thrift and gift shop that will offer a wide range of items that are best in quality. Buyers are welcome to visit the store and find the wide range of products on display.

Media Contact:

Name – The Concrete Sunflower

Address: 323 Main St., Metuchen, NJ 08840

State – New Jersey