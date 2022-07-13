Kolkata, India, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Several brands are currently manufacturing and selling TMT bars in the Indian market at a very reasonable price range, but the best of the lot is SRMB. When it comes to protecting the house, SRMB TMT bars are next to none as the bars manufactured by the brand are technically made with better strength and elongation ratio in comparison to other brands. Recently, to keep pace with the changing technology they replaced the conventional X rib design with WINGRIP design which has better strength and tensile stress resisting properties. The Tempcore technology used by the brand is by far the most superior technology used by the TMT bar manufacturer. Along with excellent elongation and tensile stress resisting properties, the bar should be ductile and must possess excellent fatigue-resistant quality. As SRMB has established itself as a national brand that delivers TMT bars to different parts of the country, the price may vary from area to area. The price chart provided on the official website of SRMB can help people of particular to know the cost of the bars. The primary factors which cause such variation are:

The demand for the TMT bar in the market of the specific region: Many regions of India where people opt for the wooden house instead of concrete homes; as a result, the demand for TMT bar will inevitably lag.

The distance between the manufacturing plant and the customer: As the manufacturing plant of SRMB is located in Durgapur, the cost to transport the goods to the purchaser may add up to increase the price of the product.

The number of sellers in the region: As big brands like SRMB franchise their products to different sellers, the number of sellers in a particular area may become a contributing factor to variation in price.

The brand has tried it is very best to bring linearity in the price of the product across the country which is evident from the price catalog, but there is undeniable room for improvement to make it the best of the lot.

About the company: The plant is located at Durgapur and is considered one of the most modern rebar rolling units in the country. They are the first and only organization in India that has permission for TMT Process control technology up to Fe 550 grade. The plant is BIS and IMS certified, and the brand has many firsts to its credit in the steel industry.

