Elevator Components Market Is Set To Surge At A High CAGR Of More Than 9% Over The Forecast Period Of 2021 to 2031.

East Asia currently accounts for a majority of elevator components being consumed, followed by Europe. This is owing to the fact that a sizeable share of skyscraper construction around the world is happening in China. As of 2020, China has 13 of the world’s tallest buildings. China is followed by South Korea, which at the moment, has one of the world’s tallest buildings at 555 meters.

East Asia is followed by the Middle East & Africa, owing to rapid conversion of the oil-based economy of MEA countries into tourism and service-based economies. This is best exemplified by the UAE, which has the world’s tallest building – the Burj Khalifa, at 828 meters. These high-rise buildings are prime consumers of sophisticated elevator systems, in turn, driving the requirement of elevator components.

Additionally, the younger population is aspiring for luxurious lives in high-rise buildings with top-class amenities. Increased population density is adding to the growing need to optimise every bit of land. India, for instance, constructed around 58 high- and medium-rise buildings between 2012 and 2020. Moreover, 17 more buildings were under construction as of 2020.

Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the elevator component market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 40.8 Bn in 2021, and is poised to expand at more than 9% CAGR over the next ten years.

Elevator Components Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Elevator Components market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Elevator Components market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Elevator Components supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Elevator Components supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Report benefits & key questions answered

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Elevator Components demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Elevator Components. As per the study, the demand for Elevator Components will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Pulse Oximeters. As per the study, the demand for Elevator Components will grow through 2029. Elevator Components historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2018 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2018 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Elevator Components consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Elevator Components Market Segmentations:

By Component Elevator Shafts Elevator Landing Doors Elevator Motors & Elevator Lift Motor Rooms Elevator Machine Drives Elevator Tension Pulleys (per Piece) Elevator Controllers & Indicators Elevator Brakes Elevator Counterweight Frames Elevator Counterweight Guide Rails Elevator Car Guide Rails Elevator Speed Governors (Bidirectional) Elevator Counterweight and Car Buffers Elevator Sensors Elevator Lift Cars Others

By Elevator Technology Hydraulic Elevators Conventional Hydraulic Elevators Hole-Less Hydraulic Elevators Roped Hydraulic Elevators Traction Elevators Geared Traction Elevators Gear-Less Traction Elevators Machine-room-less Elevators Pneumatic Elevators

By Load Capacity Below 650 kg 650 kg- 1,000 kg 1,000 kg- 1,600 kg 1,600 kg- 2,500 kg 2,500 kg- 5,000 kg Above 5,000 kg

By Speed Less than 1 m/s Between 1 to 3 m/s Between 4 to 6 m/s Between 7 to 10 m/s Above 10 m/s

By End-use Application Elevators for Passengers Elevators for Freight

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



