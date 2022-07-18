Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Industry Overview

The global controlled release drug delivery market size is estimated to reach USD 110.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The benefits associated with controlled release drug delivery systems such as increased therapeutic efficacy, fewer side effects, and low treatment cost are the factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. These technologies offer various benefits over traditional delivery forms. Reduced dosage and dosage frequency, enhanced patient compliance, less gastrointestinal side effects, uniform drug effect, improved drug efficacy and safety, and reduced fluctuation of plasma drug levels are some of the major advantages offered by controlled release technology.

The presence of multiple in-vivo biological barriers that affect the absorption, bioavailability, and stability of the drug has opened a wide horizon for controlled release drug delivery products. For instance, a controlled release drug delivery system has enabled the delivery of even large and complex molecules such as DNA/RNA, proteins, and polypeptides. Additionally, the rising awareness among healthcare professionals, regarding the advantage of controlled release drug delivery systems over conventional systems is expected to drive the demand for the market in long run.

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global controlled release drug delivery market on the basis of technology, release mechanism, application, and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Wurster Technique, Coacervation, Micro Encapsulation, Implants, Transdermal, Targeted Delivery, and Others (Microelectromechanical Technology, Liposomes).

The rising demand to improve the shelf-life and achieve controlled drug release of highly complex and unstable molecules such as proteins, vitamins, and antioxidants is expected to foster the growth of the microencapsulation segment over the forecast period.

segment over the forecast period. Targeted delivery held the largest market share of more than 23.0% in 2021 as a large number of market participants have a strong portfolio for the technology. Targeted delivery offers the preferred site of action and can aid in allowing drugs to be away from sites that might lead to drug toxicity.

Implantable systems provide improved efficiency, reduced side effects, convenience, and ensure linear delivery of drugs over a specified period. Coacervates represent a novel class of drug delivery vehicles, developed as carriers of small molecule drugs and proteins. These include heparin-based coacervates holding synthetic polycations for controlled delivery of growth factors.

Based on the Release Mechanism Insights, the market is segmented into Polymer Based Systems, Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems, Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems, Activation-modulated Drug Delivery, and Systems Chemically Activated.

The feedback-regulated drug delivery systems accounted for a large share of 26.3% in 2021 owing to their therapeutic efficiency in the treatment of disorders such as diabetes. Additionally, the increasing R&D activities being conducted to capitalize on the potential of feedback-regulated controlled drug delivery systems as antidotes are expected to aid the market growth.

In the recent past, chemically activated delivery systems have gained tremendous popularity. Market players are also investing in the segment in order to strengthen their portfolios. For instance, LYRICA Pregabalin and QuilliChew ER chewable tablets, marketed by Pfizer, Inc., are chemically activated delivery systems that offer controlled release. The segment is projected to represent a sizeable share in the market throughout the forecast horizon.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Metered Dose Inhalers, Injectable, Transdermal and Ocular Patches, Infusion Pumps, Oral Controlled-drug delivery Systems, and Drug Eluting Stents.

The oral controlled segment was the leading revenue contributor in 2021 with a share of more than 36.4% owing to its frequent usage and availability. Metered dose inhaler is another lucrative segment that is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

The injectable segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period owing to wide product diversity and usage in the treatment of various diseases. Long-acting injectables are preferred to conventional forms of delivery as they offer several advantages, including predictable drug release profile during a definite period of time, enhanced patient compliance, improved systemic availability of drugs, ease of application, and thus an overall reduction in medical costs incurred.

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Various companies make use of a wide range of technologies that ensure controlled release. Major pharmaceutical companies are also indulged in implementing controlled release to increase consumer base and product penetration.

Some of the prominent players in the global controlled release drug delivery market include:

Orbis Biosciences, Inc.

Merck and Co., Inc.

Alkermes plc

Johnson and Johnson

Coating Place, Inc.

Corium International, Inc.

Depomed, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Aradigm Corporation

Capsugel

