Data Center Colocation Market Growth Analysis by Product, Application, Region-Forecasts 2021-2031 | China Telecom Corp. Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne, Inc., Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Global Data Center Colocation Market

Data center colocation is a service that allows organizations to rent space for their computer and telecommunications equipment in a facility that is owned and operated by a third-party provider. The provider is responsible for the security, power, cooling, and connectivity of the equipment, which the customer can access through a network connection. This arrangement can provide cost savings and increased reliability compared to running a data center on-premises.

Data center colocation is a service that allows organizations to rent space for their computer and telecommunications equipment in a facility that is owned and operated by a third-party provider. The provider is responsible for the security, power, cooling, and connectivity of the equipment, which the customer can access through a network connection. This arrangement can provide cost savings and increased reliability compared to running a data center on-premises.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in data center colocation technology:

1. Increased focus on energy efficiency: Data center colocation providers are increasingly focused on energy efficiency, as this can help reduce operating costs. One way to increase energy efficiency is to use more efficient equipment, such as servers with low-power CPUs. In addition, data center operators are working to improve the cooling and ventilation systems to reduce the amount of energy required to keep the facility cool.

2. More use of renewable energy: Data center colocation providers are also looking to increase the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power. This is being done both to reduce the environmental impact of the data center and to reduce operating costs.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Data Center Colocation market include the increasing demand for data center services, the need for improved data center infrastructure, and the growing popularity of cloud computing.

The increasing demand for data center services is driven by the growing need for data storage and processing, as well as the increasing use of cloud computing. The need for improved data center infrastructure is driven by the need for higher capacity, higher reliability, and lower costs. The growing popularity of cloud computing is driven by the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness it offers.

Market Segments

The data center colocation market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, organization size, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into retail colocation and wholesale colocation. Based on organization size, it is analyzed across large enterprises and SMEs. By end-user it is categorized into healthcare, research & academics, retail, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The data center colocation market report includes players such as China Telecom Corp. Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne, Inc., Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Global Switch, NaviSite, NTT Communications Corp., and Telehouse.

