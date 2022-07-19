New Things Are Adding Up to The Business : Devstringx Technologies

Delaware, India, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — In order to remain competitive in today’s IT industry, Devstringx Technologies has expanded its business globally by establishing new offices and research centers worldwide. These new additions will help the company gain access to new markets and clients, allowing them to work with everyone from major corporations to small businesses. The opportunities they’ve gained through these expansions will also allow them to create brand-new products that would otherwise be impossible or very hard to make on their own, which will further fuel the company’s growth over the next few years.

Devstringx Technologies is one of the fastest-growing software development company in India. We started our operations in 2014 and have been providing top-notch IT services since then. As part of these years, we established offices in India as well as other countries like Lewes, DE, and the USA. Just because of our top-notch services we were able to help various firms grow to success.

Apart from that, we provide a lot more such as product development, software testing, automation testing services, and many others that are helping many companies to flourish. Our main aim is to take your company’s business to another level by offering you the best and most reliable services at affordable prices. With our 100% completed project rate, we are fast becoming the most recommended software development company. So, what are you waiting for? If you want us to accelerate your growth, contact us today!

We are happy to announce that we have added more automation technology to our business. This will help us speed up the process of creating new products and services for our clients. We have also added a new branch in DE, the USA to our business. This will help us serve our clients in the best way possible. Thanks for being a part of our journey! We continue working on Java, Salesforce, Flutter, React Native, and Java-Kotlin. We are also trying out some new technologies like .net and outsourcing services as well as testing. Our latest two additions to the family were launched earlier this year- Msnagile (Project Management Tool) – Developed on Angular Technology and HRMS (Human Resource Management System) – Developed on React Technology. With these additions, our company has been able to create many useful apps and programs for organizations all over the world.

After a lot of market research and development, we have identified our strengths and weaknesses. Our strengths include having a strong development team, using the latest technologies, and providing excellent customer service. Our engineers can take on almost any challenge, as they are extremely motivated and passionate about their work. They were able to meet every deadline we had to meet. It is important for us to be able to deliver high-quality products, as this is one of our strengths. We hope to establish better communication with clients and make sure deadlines are met by allocating more time for project planning in the future.

We know that our employees are the backbone of our company, which is why we are always looking for ways to improve their satisfaction and happiness. One way we do this is by providing an open gym in the office where they can work out. We also added new activities like table tennis, chess, carrom, cricket, and dart into our sports activities. Cricket on a weekly/monthly basis. Quarterly sports activity and KYT (know your team). Taking a team on lunch annually once with all employees. Greenish was added to the office to make it look fresher. Daily newspapers and magazines are provided to keep updated with what’s happening around the world and many more.

We made our services available to all industries because we wanted to make a difference. We saw the potential in every industry to use our technology and make an impact. Our goal was to change the way people interact with their work. To give them the opportunity to do so through our systems. There is no doubt that Devstringx Technologies have changed the world for the better! With complete dedication and hard work, we made sure that we met the requirements of each client. We are proud of ourselves, as we accomplished what we set out to do, by being one of the best companies in the field. We deliver with full satisfaction, making sure that everything will be done according to your specifications. A visit to their website will help you learn more about this company from a different perspective.

You can locate us here:

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware – 19958, USA