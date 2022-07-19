Ridge Painting Company Offers Superior Finishes for Commercial Clients

Basking Ridge, NJ, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — You rarely get a second chance to make a great first impression in the business world. That’s why an increasing number of owners are turning to Ridge Painting Company for a quality finish that can create an ever-lasting impression.

From restaurants to retail stores, Ridge Painting is a full-service residential and commercial painting company for north and central New Jersey. They guarantee a superior painting service for exteriors and interiors at affordable prices.

“Our approach is to offer superior customer service and professional workmanship,” said business owner Kevin Snow. “We work closely with customers to ensure complete satisfaction.

“We ensure your building’s interior and exterior promote the atmosphere you desire, attracting clientele and enhancing your business’ success.”

As a fully licensed and insured business in New Jersey, Ridge Painting Company has vast experience painting a wide array of commercial units from offices and healthcare facilities to hotels, restaurants, retail units, banks and warehouses. They have also been contracted on community projects, such as churches, schools and colleges.

As Mr Snow asserts, painting is not just about appearance; it also protects your business against the effects of time and the elements. The company only uses quality products and correct procedures, making sure a commercial appearance continues to look great and protected.

The team offers to provide different types of commercial painting services depending on the needs and schedules of the client. Whether it’s new construction or repainting, they have the equipment, processes and painters to get the job done right and efficiently.

Most of their commercial customers are functioning businesses or active construction projects, so they work closely with the facilities or project managers to ensure all work is on schedule with minimum disruption.

To book an appointment or to find out more about their services:

Phone: (908)432-8503

Website: https://ridgepaintingcompany.com/

Email: service@ridgepaintingcompany.com