Centurion University Offers Admission to B. Tech Electronics Communication in Odisha & Vizianagaram

Bhubaneswar, India, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — The electronics and Communication Engineering Department of this University aims at producing dynamic and qualified engineers who can compete in the fast-changing industry. It has all sorts of modernized and sophisticated tools, software, and laboratory equipment that can help in research and developmental work. This department offers real-time projects in Chip Design, Industrial IoT, and Smart Irrigation.

PSOs: Electronics & Communication Engineering Department

PSO1–Graduates will get the chance to apply their learning skills productively and creatively in Communications Systems, VLSI, and Embedded Systems.

PSO2 – In this, students will solve real-life problems and develop and design socially acceptable, economically feasible, and technically sound products.

PSO3–This is the stage when value will be added to the interdisciplinary areas to provide a solution in security services, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors.

Students completing B. Tech in Electronics Communication Engineering from Centurion University are sure to get a good placement in the industry. The University designs its curriculum and provides training in the like manner.

Admission Procedure at Centurion University

Candidates willing to seek admission to this University have to appear for the Entrance Examination conducted by Centurion University. It is an online exam conducted on the basis of B.Tech courses. This entrance examination is equivalent to a national-level entrance examination. Candidates can apply online for which they have to follow certain steps and can also go for offline admission.

Visit https://cutm.ac.in/department/top-btech-electronics-communication-college-in-bhubaneswar-odisha/.

To know more about the engineering college in Bhubaneswar, visit https://cutm.ac.in/bhubaneswar/engineering-college-in-odisha/.

About the Institute

Centurion University is the institute that wanted to redefine the learning platform. It intends to shape lives and empower communities. The University focuses on practice-oriented, experience-based, and hands-on learning. With its action research and innovative methods, this institute tries to create a difference. The University works on “replicable”, “scalable”, “sustainable” and “quantifiable”.With its five campuses, the University offers industry-relevant information.

Contact Details

Centurion University

Corporate Office

Address: 17, Forest Park, Bhubaneswar

Dist.: Khurda, Odisha, India.

PIN – 751009

Contact No.: +91 (0674) 2596228

Fax: +91 (0674) 2596229

Website: www.cutm.ac.in