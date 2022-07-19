Obeetee is offering High-Quality Handmade Carpets and Rugs Online in India at the best prices

New Delhi, India, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Carpet making dates back to ancient times across many cultures around the world today. In fact, carpets have been woven using different materials since prehistoric times. Obeetee is an industry pioneer in handwoven carpets.

Obeetee is offering high-quality handmade carpets and rugs at the best prices online in India. The company now has one of the largest and most advanced carpet manufacturing facilities in the world, in order to support its 12,000 or so independent weavers. The weavers make fine hand-tufted, hand-knotted, and flat-woven carpets using conventional techniques that have been passed down through the generations.

Obeetee has contributed to the preservation of rug artistry and legacy from all over the world for almost a century, driven by process innovation and design quality. Its carpets adorn prestigious and historic locations all over the world and provide color, energy, and creativity to homes, hotels, businesses, and palaces.

The finest ethical and environmental standards are followed in the production of Obeetee handmade rugs. This is a dynamic, imaginative, and moral business, and it is proud of its long-standing partnerships with organizations that value creativity and partners.

Its carpets are hand-woven works of art with Persian origins, an Indian aesthetic, and a global appeal. They are created by combining traditional carpet-making abilities with contemporary computer technology. These handmade rugs are created to provide warmth and comfort, and are popular for their unique look and cozy feel.

Since 1920, it has assisted in the preservation of the historic craft of carpet weaving and provided a global market for it through an ecosystem of empowering weavers in the most distant regions of India. The finest OBEETEE carpets can contain up to 400 knots per square inch. This is a creative company that prioritizes giving back to the community, uses superior manufacturing techniques and follows high production standards.

About Obeetee

Obeetee is the first licensee of the “Woolmark” for hand-knotted carpets, and the first firm in the world to become a brand partner with the “Wools of New Zealand” mark in 1997. It has won multiple accolades for its carpet designs, wool quality, technological advances, and social responsibility.

