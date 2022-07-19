Green Tree Ltd. Manufacturer and Distributor of A Wide Range of Obsolete Electronic Components.

Tel Aviv, Israel, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Green Tree Ltd. Manufacturer and distributor a wide range of obsolete electronic components to the company. It is an ERAI member. Expertise in programmable logic devices (FPGA, CPLD), microprocessors, memories, and active ICs.

Experienced with 20 years of knowledge in the electric industry, they also provide value-added services to the global industry, including medical, industrial, defense, and communication and consumer application. Greentree’s electronics provide test and authentic obsolete electronic components in a testing laboratory and provide the best and ready-to-use product warranted to the customers. All the testing techniques are used like X-ray, encapsulation, soldering electrical and many more.

GreenTree Electronics provides a brand portfolio of the world’s leading manufacturer Xilinx, Altera, Lattice and micro semi (acted).products that green tree electronic provide are:-

FGPA

A field programmable gate array (FPGA) is a user-programmed and designed IC, that contains a set of programmable logic blocks in arrays. XILINX and ALTERA are the world’s best manufacturers of FPGA with full-scale product families targeting low–end, mid-range and high-end applications, with the cutting-edge technology of 28 nm and 3D architecture FPGA

. • CPLD

A complex programmable logic device (CPLD) is a programmable logic device with a reduced complexity comparing to FPGA. XILINX, ALTERA, and LATTICE are the world’s leading manufacturers of CPLD, with a wide range of product families for various applications including industrial, automotive, wireline, consumer storage and others.

Programmable SoC

The programmable logic device, such as FGPA, with integrated system-on-chip (SoC), Like ARM-based hard processor.

Configuration memory devices are required to load and configure FPGA. The configuration memory device is ICs comprised of control logic, non-volatile flash memory, and data I/O and are connected to the FPGA ON –BOARD.

GreenTree electronic is considered the best distributor of obsolete electronics component and supplier of obsolete electronic component as it gives the best electric component testing services and makes it easy for the producer of electronics by giving it good value and less waste. For any obsolete electronic or electrical component requirement just simply call Green Tree Electronics Ltd at +972-3-6436316 or fax at +972-1533-6436316 or email at Sales@gtelec.com