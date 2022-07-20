High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public Celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm

Hopedale, MA, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — High Hopes, the recreational cannabis dispensary owned and operated by Hopedale residents, was launched one year ago with high expectations. On Saturday, August 6, from 10 am – 9 pm, rain or shine, the dispensary is celebrating the first-year anniversary with fanfare.

The public is encouraged to join the celebration, which is to be held on the 1 Menfi Way, Hopedale grounds of High Hopes.

Event highlights include live music by local bands, participatory outdoor games, pizza by the slice from next door neighbor Hopedale Pizza Market, a variety of food and snacks and more. There will also be a showcase of local art and pop ups booths of local vendors and partners. Additionally, there will be a spinning wheel on hand to provide a chance to win High Hopes clothing and other gear.

“We are excited to celebrate our first successful year of operation with Greater Hopedale residents and look forward to continuing the momentum of creating career opportunities, revenue for the town and maintaining a safe environment for the community,” noted Hopedale resident and High Hopes Founder/CEO Russell Bogartz.

High Hopes is a recreational cannabis dispensary, owned and operated by Hopedale Residents. The prides itself on providing an Elevated Experience that transcends what you would expect in a dispensary. The staff is knowledgeable, passionate, and eager to guide guests to the right product(s) for them. It is not a cookie cutter operation, but a unique experience.

For more details about the Anniversary celebration or the recreational cannabis dispensary, please visit High-Hopes.biz or the store location of 1 Menfi Way, Hopedale MA. Store Hours are 7 days a week, 10:00 am until 9:00 pm. Phone is 508-381-0565 and email is info@high-hopes.biz