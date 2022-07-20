Luxury Resort In Athirappilly

Kerala, India, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — Athirappally is a tiny hamlet bordering the Sholayar forest, nature’s own treasure trove, located in one of the most picturesque landscapes in the southern Indian state of Kerala. This untamed mystic belle’ conceals a pristine paradise within her bosom that entices and mesmerizes many a nemophilist. A short drive from Green Trees along wide winding roads through dense verdant canopy leads to the breathtaking “Niagara of India” – the majestic 80-foot Athirapally waterfall, an enchanting. The breathtaking sight of this majestic waterfall, which falls from a height of 80 feet, will captivate you.

Athirappally is located in the Western Ghats, a major biodiversity hotspot, and is home to the pristine Sholayar. A forest that is home to exotic endemic and endangered indigenous flora and fauna. The famous Great Hornbill lives in this fragile ecosystem. This is the only location in the Western Ghats where four endangered hornbill species can be seen. Athirapally is the cure-all for tangled nerves, strained breath, agitated mind, and tired soul. The ideal destination for nature lovers! All of our luxury villas face the pool and have a one-of-a-kind architecture that is in keeping with the surroundings and exudes a sense of calm and serenity. Feel nature’s musical strings reverberate around you as you stand on your balcony nestled among the surrounding trees, your gaze fixed on the distant waterfall’s rhythmic timbre. will calm your inner soul If you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, stay in one of our luxury villas, which have all of the amenities you need for a comfortable stay. All of our rooms have 24-hour internet access and bathrooms with modern fixtures. The exquisite honeymoon villa has been specially designed to bring to life your newfound vigour as you embark on this extraordinary journey of love and togetherness.