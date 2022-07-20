Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2021 Growth,Leading Players and Business Insights Forecast to 2031 | PerkinElmer, LabVantage Solutions, Abbott, Agilent Technologies

New York, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — New York, According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) is a software system that helps laboratories track samples and manage data. LIMS systems can be used to track a variety of information, including: patient information, sample information, test results, and billing information.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in LIMS technology. One is the move towards cloud-based LIMS. This means that the software is hosted on a remote server and accessed via the internet. This can provide a number of benefits, including reduced costs and improved flexibility.

Another trend is the increasing use of mobile devices to access LIMS. This is becoming increasingly important as more people use smartphones and tablets for work tasks. Mobile devices can provide a more convenient way to access LIMS, and can also allow users to take advantage of features such as push notifications.

Finally, there is an increasing focus on user experience. This is being driven by the need to make LIMS more user-friendly and easier to use. This is particularly important for users who are not familiar with LIMS or who have limited experience with software in general. Improving the user experience can help to increase adoption and use of LIMS.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market are the increasing demand for quality assurance in laboratories and the need for efficient management of laboratory data. Other drivers include the need for regulatory compliance, the increasing use of LIMS in clinical trials, and the growing adoption of LIMS in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Broad Based LIMS

Industry Specific LIMS

By Component

Services

Software

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

LabVantage Solutions

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Danaher Corporation

General Electric Company

Merck KGaA

Biomrieux SA

