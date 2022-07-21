Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. Requires No Money Upfront

Park Ridge, Illinois, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Applying for Social Security disability is challenging. Many individuals who file themselves are denied their claims due to minor mistakes. By working with Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd., individuals can get the necessary support to complete their case with a successful outcome. Individuals don’t have to worry about paying for anything upfront. The law firm charges a portion of awarded funds to give clients confidence that they will qualify for benefits.

With more than 100 years of combined experience in the field, the law team at Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. works closely with clients to help them qualify for Social Security disability benefits. They work with individuals with mental and physical disabilities that prevent them from working to ensure they get the best quality of life.

Anyone interested in learning about their Social Security disability services can find out more by visiting the Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. website or calling 1-888-529-0600.

About Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd.: Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd. is a full-service law firm specializing in SSDI and SSI cases. They provide clients with the necessary support and guidance to file a claim with the best chance of a successful outcome. The law team can also help individuals file an appeal if they were previously denied benefits.

Company: Jeffrey A. Rabin & Associates, Ltd.

Address: 2604 Dempster St. Suite 508

City: Park Ridge

State: IL

Zip code: 60068

Toll-free number: 1-888-529-0600

Telephone number: 1-847-652-9114

Fax number: 1-847-299-4493