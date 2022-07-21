Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Healthcare Provider Network Management Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Healthcare Provider Network Management Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Healthcare Provider Network Management is the process of creating and maintaining relationships with healthcare providers in order to provide access to care for patients. This may include contracting with providers, negotiating rates, and managing provider performance.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in healthcare provider network management technology.

One is the move toward value-based care, which means that providers are increasingly being reimbursed based on the quality of care they provide, rather than the quantity of care.

Another key trend is the use of data and analytics to drive decision-making. This includes the use of data to identify patterns and trends and to predict future needs. It also includes the use of data to improve care coordination and to manage costs.

Finally, there is a trend towards the integration of care delivery. This includes the use of technology to connect providers with each other and with patients, as well as the use of data to support care coordination.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of healthcare provider network management are the same as those for any other industry: cost, quality, and access. In the healthcare industry, however, these factors are often magnified.

The cost of healthcare has been rising steadily for years, and this trend is expected to continue. As a result, healthcare providers are under pressure to find ways to reduce costs. One way to do this is to carefully manage their networks of providers.

Quality is also a key concern for healthcare providers. They want to make sure that their patients receive the best possible care. To do this, they need to ensure that their networks of providers are of high quality.

Finally, access is a key concern for healthcare providers. They want to make sure that their patients can get the care they need, when they need it. To do this, they need to carefully manage their networks of providers.

Market Segments

The healthcare provider network management market is segmented by component, delivery mode, end-user, and region. By component, the market is classified into services, and software. On the basis of delivery mode, it is bifurcated into on-premise, and cloud. Based on end-user, it is divided into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global healthcare provider network management market includes players such as Cognizant, Ayasdi Inc, Change Healthcare, Optum Inc, Genpact Limited, Infosys BPM Ltd, Atos Syntel Inc, Mphasis Ltd, The skygen USA , Evolent Health Inc, and others.

