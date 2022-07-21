Electric Parking Brake are expected to surpass a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2031

A newly published report by Fact.MR establishes that the global market for electric parking brakes is expected to surpass a CAGR of 12% until 2031, clocking a valuation of US$ 4 Bn. Increasing tilt towards hydraulic based vehicular assemblies is majorly driving demand for the market in forthcoming years.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, electric parking brake sales expanded at over 10% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn. Prospects somewhat dipped amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, as mandatory shutdowns hindered automotive industry manufacturing processes in the first half of 2020. As relaxations were granted, factory premises resumed operations, restoring said projections.

The electric parking brake features fewer mechanical components and requires less maintenance, as well as providing a highly efficient emergency braking system, intelligent management of malfunctions by the ECU, and more space in the vehicle’s central area. By replacing mechanical levers and cables with an electronic system, the parking brake will provide drivers with more assistance. Also, it frees up space in the dashboard for other purposes.

Competitive Landscape:

Fact.MR has profiled some of the key players in the global electric parking brake market such as Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, DURA Automotive Systems, TBK Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Küster Holding GmbH, Mando-Hella Electronics Corp., Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd.

The top market players in the electric parking brake market are focusing on product development and innovation. Electric parking brake manufacturers are focusing on developing technologically advanced and innovative solutions which can meet the changing customer requirements.

Electric Parking Brake Market Segmentations:

Type Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System Parking Brake Cable-Pull System Electric Parking Brake

Component Electronic Control Unit Electric Parking Brake Actuator Electric Parking Brake Switch

Vehicle Type Electric Parking Brake for Passenger Cars Electric Parking Brake for Light Commercial Vehicles Electric Parking Brake for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel Electric Parking Brake Sales for OEM Electric Parking Brake for Aftermarket



