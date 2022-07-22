Electric Toothbrush Market Future Business Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Electric Toothbrush Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Electric Toothbrush Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An electric toothbrush is a toothbrush that uses electric power to rotate the bristles. This rotation helps to clean the teeth more effectively than a manual toothbrush. Electric toothbrushes are available in both rechargeable and battery-operated models.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in electric toothbrush technology.

First, many manufacturers are now making toothbrushes that are rechargeable via USB. This is a convenient feature for users, as they can simply plug the toothbrush into their computer or laptop to recharge it.

Second, many electric toothbrushes now come with built-in timers. This is a useful feature that helps users brush for the recommended two minutes.

Finally, many electric toothbrushes now come with a variety of different brush heads. This allows users to choose the brush head that best suits their needs.

Key Drivers

The global electric toothbrush market is driven by the growing awareness about dental hygiene, the rising incidence of dental problems, and the availability of advanced and affordable products.

The rising awareness about dental hygiene is the key driver of the electric toothbrush market.

Dental problems are rising due to the increasing consumption of sugary and acidic drinks and food.

The availability of advanced and affordable products is another driver of the electric toothbrush market. Electric toothbrushes are available in a wide range of prices, and this is making them affordable for a large number of people.

Market Segments

The electric toothbrush market is segmented by bristle, end-user, and region. By bristle, the market is classified into soft, and nanometer. Based on the end-user, it is bifurcated into children, and adults. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global electric toothbrush market includes players such as Procter and Gamble Co., Mornwell, Foreo, Water Pik Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shenzhen Risun Technology Co Ltd, Panasonic, Sonic Chic, Colgate Palmolive, JSB Healthcare, and others.

