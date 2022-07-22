Carotenoids Market s expected to exhibit steady growth of around 5% over the 2021-2031 forecast period

As per the latest market intelligence published by Fact.MR, the global market for carotenoids is projected to grow at 5% CAGR to surpass US$ 2Bn by the end of 2031.

Following the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19, consumer eating patterns shifted towards clean-label solutions and health-based products. Consequently, carotenoids sourced from natural sources such as algae are expected to augment the carotenoids market expansion in future.

Currently, the market is climbing towards a positive trajectory with the major contribution from the dietary supplements and synthetic segment worldwide. Furthermore, United States dominates the market with nearly 30% share in 2021.

Carotenoids Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Carotenoids market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Carotenoids market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Carotenoids supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of carotenoids are taking bold steps to expand their business reach. They are focusing on adopting innovative marketing strategies, technological developments, and mergers and acquisitions.

In Aug 2018 BASF Animal Nutrition launches its Lucantin® NXT product line in the EU 28 market. The next generation of carotenoids is stabilized by propyl gallate (PG) and butylhydroxytoluene (BHT) or tocopherol.

In Oct 2020 Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Erber Group for an enterprise value of €980 million.

Carotenoids demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Milk Thistle Supplements. As per the study, the demand for Carotenoids will grow through 2031.

Carotenoids historical volume analysis: fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

Carotenoids consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Carotenoids Market Segmentations:

Product Beta-Carotene Carotenoids Lutein Carotenoids Astaxanthin Carotenoids Canthaxanthin Carotenoids Lycopene Carotenoids Other Carotenoids

Source Natural Carotenoids Synthetic Carotenoids

End Use Carotenoids for Food & Beverage Colorants Carotenoids for Animal Feed Additives Carotenoids for Dietary Supplements & Nutraceutical Ingredients Carotenoids for Pharmaceutical Additives Carotenoids for Cosmetic & Personal Care Additives



