Vein Recognition Biometrics Market To Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2029

Healthcare organizations are installing unique biometric solutions such as palm vein recognition, which is used to recognize each patient as per their digital health record. According to the American Health Information Management Association, 40% of duplicate medical records have discrepancies caused by inconsistencies in patient’s first and last name. The average estimated costs associated with duplicate medical records can be US$ 1,000 per record. Thus, vein recognition biometrics enhance patient safety, decrease patient identity theft data, increase revenue cycle efficiency, and improve patient experience, and satisfaction. These factors are projected to boost demand for vein recognition biometrics in the healthcare industry. The newest report by Fact.MR estimates that the vein recognition biometrics market will witness a fourfold growth to reach a valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2029.

Rapid digitalization combined with the continued need to adopt stricter identification protocols to prevent identity theft and fraud has increased necessity of strong authentication solutions for the commercial and residential sectors. Technological developments such as this are foreseen to propel vein recognition biometrics market.

Key Takeaways of Global Vein Recognition Biometrics Market

Finger vein recognition biometrics are projected to expand 5X as compared to 2019 and account for around 51% of the overall value opportunity in the global market by 2029 end. The demand for finger vein recognition biometrics increases due to cost-effectiveness and accuracy as compared to other biometrics solutions.

The BFSI segment is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 704 Mn during the forecast period. Owing to rising concerns of data breach and theft, the demand of vein recognition biometrics are expected to surge during the forecast period

East Asia will remain the prominent region across the forecast period, accounting for more than 39% share in the global market, as countries in this region are focusing on increasing adoption of vein recognition biometrics to avoid thefts and burglaries

The hardware segment is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity value US$ 559 Mn and is expected to grow at a staggering CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period

“Rising need for authentication solutions and the increasing deployment of vein recognition biometrics is expected to provide new growth outlook in the market”says the Fact.MR analyst

Competition Landscape to Heat Up with Well-timed Partnerships

The report reveals some of the prominent market players, including Fujitsu Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, IdentyTech, NEC Corporation, M2SYS Technology, Mofiria, Futronic, Imprivata, IDEMIA and others. Prominent manufacturers are continuously focusing on product innovation and partnerships in order to expand their geographic presence and business operations. For instance,

In August 2019, Hitachi Europe Ltd – a fully owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd formed a partnership with IT security distributor Alpha Generation. The partnership will be focusing on developing innovative solutions using Hitachi’s finger vein technology

In November 2019, Fujitsu launched sales of the “FUJITSU Security Solution AuthConductor V2” which uses various authentication methods, including palm vein authentication, to deliver comprehensive biometric authentication support for customers

Find More Valuable Insights on Vein Recognition Biometrics Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global vein recognition biometrics market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the vein recognition biometrics market based on technology (finger vein recognition, palm vein recognition and eye vein recognition), sector (BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, services, retail & other corporate, transportation & utilities, and others), and solution (hardware, software and services) across four major regions.

Global Vein Recognition Biometrics Market: Segmentation

A segmentation table of the global vein recognition biometrics market has been provided below on the basis of technology, sector, solution and region.

Technology

Finger Vein Recognition

Palm Vein Recognition

Eye Vein Recognition

Sector

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Services, Retail & Other Corporate

Transportation & Utilities

Others

Solution

Hardware

Software

Services

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

The report covers following Vein recognition biometrics Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Vein recognition biometrics market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand Vein recognition biometrics Market

Latest industry Analysis on Vein recognition biometrics Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Vein recognition biometrics Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Vein recognition biometrics demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Vein recognition biometrics major players

Vein recognition biometrics Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Vein recognition biometrics demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Key Questions in Vein recognition biometrics Market Research Report:

What are the current scenarios and key trends in Vein recognition biometrics Market Industry? What key strategies are companies adopting to grow their consumer base? What are the key categories and future potential of Vein recognition biometrics Market? What are the key Vein recognition biometrics Market drivers and what are their projected impacts in the short, medium and long term? What is the size of the Vein recognition biometrics Market and what are the opportunities for the key player?

