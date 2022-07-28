Interior Doors Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Artisan Hardware, ASSA ABLOY Group, Bayer Built Woodworks Inc., Concept SGA Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Interior Doors Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Interior Doors Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global interior doors market size was $60.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $95.2 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Interior doors are the types of doors used in specific rooms, shopping complexes, multi-family homes, malls, and others. They can be produced using a variety of materials, which include metal, wood, glass, and fiberglass. They are available in various patterns and styles. Bifold doors, swinging doors, and patio doors are some of the types of interior doors available in the market. Closet doors, exterior doors, ardrobe doors, and garage doors are not excluded from the scope of the report.

Market Trends & Drivers

There has been an increase in the demand for building construction activities in countries such as the U.S., Germany, India, China, and the UK among others. In addition, the need for advanced and safe fire doors is expected to augment the interior doors market growth. Besides, increasing standards for fire safety by governments of different countries globally are anticipated to aid the growth of the interior doors market. Additionally, an increase in government expenditure on new construction buildings has led to an increase in the demand for doors for interior designing and home decoration applications, driving the growth of the global interior doors market. For instance, in 2019, the government of Paris planned to invest nearly $40 billion in new construction as well as renovation activities. The escalation in the popularity of bifold interior doors in the residential and commercial sectors for their aesthetic look, security control, natural lighting, and compactness caters to the growth of the global interior doors market. Besides, new construction and renovation activities are anticipated to be fastest in Germany, the U.S., India, China, and Italy, which in turn is anticipated to lead to the development of the global interior doors market.

Market Segments

By Door Type

Panel

Bypass

Bifold

By Material

Wood

Metal

Glass

Vinyl

By Mechanism

Swinging

Sliding

Folding

By End-User

Residential

Non-residential

By Construction

New Construction

Renovation & Repair

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Artisan Hardware

ASSA ABLOY Group

Bayer Built Woodworks Inc.

Concept SGA Inc.

Hormann Ltd

Jeld-Wen Holdings Inc.

Lapco-Tech Portes Et Fenetres

Marvin Windows and Doors

Masonite International Corporation

