Canned Motor Pumps Market is set to be valued at US$ 3.1 billion by the end of the forecast period (2020 – 2030)

Pegged at US$ 2.4 billion in 2020, the canned motor pumps market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.8%. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is projected to remain stagnant for the next couple of fiscal quarters. This is attributed to a significant drop in demand due to business closures in many countries. As infections soar, the adoption of canned motor pumps is expected to remain low in several end-use industries such as chemical, oil & gas and power industries amid volatile market conditions.

For instance, in April 2020, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) reported that the U.S. registered a decline in demand for specialty chemicals by 5% in March 2020. At the same time, the manufacturers who have been able to ramp up production are having to contend with a disrupted supply chain. This is turn, has significantly impacted the global canned motor pumps market posing a serious threat of dormancy in the near future. In the long run, as the impact of COVID-19 fades, the market is anticipated to recover and pave way for significant opportunities.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=382

Canned Motor Pumps – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Canned Motor Pumps evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Canned Motor Pumps are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Canned Motor Pumps, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Canned Motor Pumps, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

The global canned motor pumps market is highly fragmented, with top players accounting for a majority of the overall market share. Key players are focusing on new product launches in order to stimulate growth within the market. For instance,

In January 2019, NIKKISO Pumps launched an updated version of its non-sealed canned motor pumps. The upgrade is done in accordance with the EN ISO 2858, a European market standard.

In August 2019, EBARA Corporation in partnership with Teikoku Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd. launched Model UCWC, a process canned pump, designed for applications in petroleum refinery and petrochemical industries.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=382

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Asthma Treatment: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing .

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing . Canned Motor Pumps demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Asthma Treatment. As per the study, the demand for Canned Motor Pumps will grow through 2030.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Asthma Treatment. As per the study, the demand for Canned Motor Pumps will grow through 2030. Canned Motor Pumps historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2030.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2030. Canned Motor Pumps consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Canned Motor Pumps Segmentations:

By Product : Standard Pumps High-Temperature Pumps Reverse Circulation Pumps Liquid Pumps Multistage Pumps Others

By End-Use : Chemical Water & wastewater Oil & gas Power Pharmaceutical Food & beverages Agricultural Other End-Use

By Capacity : Low Medium High

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Japan Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA)



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/382

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in us and dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our usp is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com