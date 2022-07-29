Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data from 2022 To 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Vacuum Cleaner Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Vacuum cleaners use an air pump to create a vacuum, which sucks up dust and dirt from floors and other surfaces. The vacuum cleaner then traps the dirt and dust in a dust bag or dustbin.

Vacuum cleaners have been around for many years, and the technology has remained largely unchanged. The first vacuum cleaners were bulky and difficult to use, but today’s vacuum cleaners are much more lightweight and easy to use.

Key Players

Dyson

Shark

iRobot

Neato

Eufy

Ecovacs

Anker

Proscenic

Key Trends

The vacuum cleaner market has seen a lot of changes in recent years. The most notable change has been the move towards cordless vacuum cleaners. This has been driven by the advancement of battery technology, which has allowed for cordless vacuum cleaners to have the same suction power as their corded counterparts. This has made them much more convenient to use, as you don’t have to worry about plugging them in or tripping over cords.

Another trend has been the move towards higher-end vacuum cleaners, as consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of having a good quality vacuum cleaner. This has led to a rise in the sales of higher-end vacuum cleaners, such as Dyson vacuum cleaners.

Key Drivers

The vacuum cleaner market is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of home cleaning, the need for more effective cleaning solutions, and the desire for cleaner and healthier homes.

The home cleaning industry has seen a dramatic increase in recent years, as more and more people are looking for ways to keep their homes clean and tidy. This has led to a corresponding increase in the demand for vacuum cleaners. Vacuum cleaners are now available in a wide range of prices, styles, and sizes, to meet the needs of every consumer.

Market Segments

By Type

Upright

Handheld

Canister

Backpack

Wet & Dry

Power Source

Cordless

Electric Cord

