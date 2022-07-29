Vacuum Cleaner Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data from 2022 To 2031

Posted on 2022-07-29 by in Consumer Services // 0 Comments

New York, 2022-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services Vacuum Cleaner Markeis expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Vacuum cleaners use an air pump to create a vacuum, which sucks up dust and dirt from floors and other surfaces. The vacuum cleaner then traps the dirt and dust in a dust bag or dustbin.

Vacuum cleaners have been around for many years, and the technology has remained largely unchanged. The first vacuum cleaners were bulky and difficult to use, but today’s vacuum cleaners are much more lightweight and easy to use.

Download a Free PDF Sample Copy of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10060/

Key Players

  • Dyson
  • Shark
  • iRobot
  • Neato
  • Eufy
  • Ecovacs
  • Anker
  • Proscenic

Key Trends
The vacuum cleaner market has seen a lot of changes in recent years. The most notable change has been the move towards cordless vacuum cleaners. This has been driven by the advancement of battery technology, which has allowed for cordless vacuum cleaners to have the same suction power as their corded counterparts. This has made them much more convenient to use, as you don’t have to worry about plugging them in or tripping over cords.

Another trend has been the move towards higher-end vacuum cleaners, as consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of having a good quality vacuum cleaner. This has led to a rise in the sales of higher-end vacuum cleaners, such as Dyson vacuum cleaners.

Key Drivers
The vacuum cleaner market is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of home cleaning, the need for more effective cleaning solutions, and the desire for cleaner and healthier homes.

The home cleaning industry has seen a dramatic increase in recent years, as more and more people are looking for ways to keep their homes clean and tidy. This has led to a corresponding increase in the demand for vacuum cleaners. Vacuum cleaners are now available in a wide range of prices, styles, and sizes, to meet the needs of every consumer.

Get Customized report as per your requirements – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10060/

Market Segments

By Type

  • Upright
  • Handheld
  • Canister
  • Backpack
  • Wet & Dry

Power Source

  • Cordless
  • Electric Cord

Reasons to buy Vacuum Cleaner Market Report:

  • Develop comprehensive understanding of market landscape – industry structure, value-chain, key players, trends, drivers, and challenges
  • Drive revenue and market-entry strategy by gaining insights into which segments and geographies are largest and likely to grow fastest
  • Formulate sales and marketing strategies by gaining understanding of competitors, their positioning, and strengths & weaknesses
  • Develop business and M&A strategies through understanding of latest trends and emerging players in the market
  • Refine your business plans by understanding impact of disruptions such as Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market 

Buy your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10060/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

 About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust &amp; transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution