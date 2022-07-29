Egg Replacement Ingredients Market To Create Lucrative Opportunities For Existing Companies As Well As New Players : Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The egg replacement market is growing swiftly as a result of rising egg prices and increasing focus on preventive healthcare. As per latest Fact. MR analysis, the market is set to register a CAGR of around 5.8% during the forecast period, surpassing a valuation of US$ 1533.3 Mn by 2031 end.

Research Methodology

This market research study on egg replacement ingredients has been meticulously compiled by a series of practical intelligence collected from both secondary and primary sources.

The data points included in the report on egg replacement ingredients market have been obtained through several interviews with key industry leaders from both demand and supply side, channel players, regulators, and standardization authorities.

While compiling the secondary research data for this report on egg replacement ingredients, Fact.MR has conducted a rigorous search of relevant published repositories, which include annual reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, relevant magazines, associations, paid databases, and other available sources for egg replacement ingredients market.

A key element incorporated in the research methodology of egg replacement ingredients is the primary data collection which involves direct discussions and interactions with a panel of key opinion leaders throughout the value chain.

Milk protein formulation leads the market and is expected to account for a revenue share of around 31.6% by the end of 2021.

North America dominates the egg replacement ingredient market owing to the presence of technologically advanced food processing industry and growing vegan population. The North America market is estimated to account for around 47.8% of the global egg replacement ingredient market by 2031 end.

Segmentation

The report further elaborates on the market taxonomy of egg replacement ingredients on the basis of several segments such as form, application, ingredient, end-user, and region. Egg replacement ingredients are further classified into liquid and powder, on the basis of form.

Various application areas making use of egg replacement ingredients include chocolate, biscuits & cookies, cakes/ pastries/ muffins/bread, noodles & pasta, and mayonnaise.

By ingredient, the types included in egg replacement ingredients market are milk protein formulations, algal flour, proteins, starch, soy products, and others.

Types of end users involved in the egg replacement ingredients industry are commercial and household.

The market of egg replacement ingredients has been analyzed across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA).

Competitive Landscape

The report entails a list of top-notch and well-established players operating in the egg replacement ingredients market.

Those players of egg replacement ingredients market are featured on the basis of several factors such as their market reach, revenue shares, product developments, and many more.

Few of the prominent players featured in the competitive dashboard of the report include Corbion NV, Glanbia plc, Tate & Lyle Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, and Ener-G Foods, Inc.

Furthermore, the key focus areas of those companies operating in egg ingredients market have also been included for readers to gain a competitive edge.

Also, product innovation and strategic moves of those prominent players operating in egg ingredients market have been included to aid the budding market players to upgrade their business strategies.

