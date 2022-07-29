Wheel Axle Market to be valued at more than US$ 87 billion by the end of the forecast period (2019 – 2029)

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global wheel axle market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on the wheel axle market on the basis of end use and drive torque across six major regions.

The global wheel axle market is projected to grow at a value CAGR of more than 3% between 2019 and 2029, surpassing a valuation of US$ 87 Billion by the end of 2029. The logistics industry has been experiencing a boost owing to disruptions in the industry such as block-chain technology, digitalization, and the trend of third & fourth-party logistics. The demand for wheel axle has flourished owing to an increase in production and sales of commercial vehicles. Besides, developed countries are privatizing train transportation, allowing private players to operate in the railway transportation business which has bolstered the wheel axle market. The trend of privatization of trains is being followed by other countries as well. India & UK have started incorporating private sector players in the train transportation business. Increasing demand from the logistics industry has resulted in an increased production of freight vehicles, which has further boosted the demand for wheel axle globally.

Competitive Landscape

Global wheel Axle market is highly competitive in nature. Leading manufacturers are acquiring small scale businesses in order to grow their presence in the market. For instance, in February 2018, leading wheel axle & other automotive components manufacturer Gestamp Automocion SA acquired production plant of Brazil based metal components manufacturer Scorpios Indústria Metalúrgica Limitada in order to increase its automotive component supply for its customers in Brazil. Also, in August 2019, another leading wheel axle manufacturer Automotive Axle Limited inaugurated new assembly plant for automotive wheel axle at an R&D centre in Mysuru, India in order to expand its supply capacity in the region.

Wheel Axle Market Segmentations:

By End-Use : Vehicle Passenger Car LCV HCV Rail

By Drive Torque : Below 300 Nm 300 – 600 Nm 600 – 900 Nm 900 – 1200 Nm 1200 – 1500 Nm Above 1500 Nm

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



