Bean Pasta Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period (2019-2029)

The bean pasta market is projected to be valued at more than US$ 7 billion, and is poised to grow at a staggering CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The remarkable trend of gluten free food consumption is sharply coinciding with the global impetus to create a burgeoning category of pasta from beans and legumes in lieu of conventional variants such as wheat pasta and rice pasta. Bean pasta is seeing rampant adoption on the back of its convenience and taste profile, which has long been considered as a trend in restaurants and homes alike.

The movement towards vegetarianism and “flexitarism” among western consumers is causing a significant change in the consumption pattern of pasta staples. Moreover, a subtle shift in consumer tastes is being observed, driven by perceived carbohydrate reduction benefits and the rise of alternative grain options such as quinoa. This has led to a very sharp increase in the overall demand for bean pasta in developed regions.

Competitive Landscape

The global bean pasta market is consolidated in nature where a few competitors hold a majority of the share. Some of the key players in the bean pasta market include Harvest Innovations, Pedon SPA, Gold Harbor and Trader Joe’s. The demand for bean pasta is still in its infancy, with enough room for improvement. A wide range of bean pasta products is likely to hit the shelves in the near future, as ‘organic’ and ‘gluten-free’ features are prioritized by the producer to ensure higher product quality and nutritional benefits. In addition, manufacturers are improving the nutritional value of food by fortification that target groups of customers based on health requirements. The market for pasta fortified with vitamins, calcium, minerals and the natural source of beta carotene is rising.

Bean Pasta Market Segmentations:

By Nature : Organic Conventional

By Product Type : White Bean Pasta Black Bean Pasta Mung Bean Pasta Adzuki Bean Pasta Soybean Pasta Edamame Green Bean

By Pasta Type : Spaghetti Fettuccine Rotini Penne Elbow Shell Others

By Packaging Type : Pouches Cartons Cans

By Distribution Channel : Store Based Retailing Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Others Online Retail

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



