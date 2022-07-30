National Level Techno-Exhibition cum Competition

Jaipur, India, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — College festivals are the great platform to provide exposure and engagement among students. Students learn a lot in the short span of time during the events and it will become life-long memories for them to look back and remind their college life. There are several events organized by different colleges. It is important for the learner to participate and exhibit their skills and potential. Thar is one of the brilliant event or workshops that are popular across the nation. Colleges from all over the Rajasthan participated in it to make it Grand. The inauguration ceremony of the State and National Level Techno-Exhibition/Competition started on 9th March 2018. Students from Different Colleges participated in the event and presented their skills through live models at the exhibition/ Competition. One of the participants from the college prepared live robots like the spider.

Students of Arya College of engineering and IT has also participated in the event by categorizing themselves in different teams and presented 3 vehicle models introduced out of which 2 are go-kart named as Phenix and the other one is Pythox. The event is based on the drifting technique in which the driver of these three vehicles intentionally over-steers, with loss of traction in the rear wheels or all tires, while maintaining control and driving the car through the entirety of a corner.

The Competition was held at Rajasthan Technical University, Kota between 9th March 2018 to 11th March 2018. It was the Thar event in which there were several participants from Automobile/ Mechanical Branch 3rd and Final Year that represents Arya College including Jasjeet Singh, Jasvinder Singh, Pulkit Sharma, Himanshu Magnani, Chaman Porwal, Devendra Shala and Nekendra Singh Gurjar. They are enjoying the event to the fullest, as this is the opportunity where students can apply their potential skills and ideas into the models and present them practically.

In the evening, a special pro-night was organized for the students. The event was entertained by the Rock Band that played Western and Bollywood songs so that students could celebrate their hard work. Also, the expert panels and Scientists participated in the evening celebration by performing at Dance and Singing sessions.

