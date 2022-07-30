Cambridge Home School Online Delivers Interactive Online Lessons to Curious, Talented Students Across the UK

The prestigious online school uses advanced online learning technology to make each lesson engaging, stimulating, and retentive

Cambridge, UK, 2022-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — As one of the most trusted online schools across the UK, Cambridge Home School Online stands out for its prestigious faculty and independent curriculum. However, the international school is also gaining recognition for its class structure, lesson dissemination strategy, and unique teaching model. CHS Online’s MA/MSc/PhD qualified subject specialist teachers carefully pre-plan each session to maximise class engagement, interactivity, and productivity levels. The lessons are further customised for each student to improve individual performance.

According to a representative of Cambridge Home School Online, “We use cutting-edge online learning software to streamline each lesson. Additionally, we keep the classroom size small to boost participation levels. Each class comprises between 8 and 10 students. Students don’t have to compete for their teacher’s attention. Since the classroom size is controlled, teachers can provide one-on-one attention to every pupil. This approach helps students learn better, secure top grades, and cover more ground.”

CHS Online is also recognised for making online classes fun and engaging for all students, especially young pupils. The esteemed international school leverages advanced audio-visual technology to keep children engrossed in the lessons. Moreover, teachers plan fun games, activities, projects, and presentations to make the lessons more exciting.

“The learning process shouldn’t be boring. Instead, it should be fun and exciting. At CHS Online, we teach a well-rounded, independent, and interdisciplinary curriculum to help students secure A*s and As. However, that’s not all. We also make each lesson stimulating and fun to keep children focused and on track. Compared to students from other institutions, our pupils don’t get distracted easily. Since their classes are fun, they pay closer attention to the lessons and actively participate in class,” they continued.

CHS Online equips each student with access to a wide online library of educational resources. Once pupils are done with their classes for the day, they can access thousands of videos, PowerPoint presentations, previous catch-up lessons, past papers, worksheets, study guides, and so much more. These tools help students learn better and secure impressive grades.

With over 20 years of experience, Cambridge Home School Online is considered one of the most trusted online schools in the UK . The institution offers four competitive homeschooling programs: Primary Prep/Key Stage 2 (ages 7 to 10), Lower School/Key Stage 3 (ages 11 to 13), Upper School/IGCSEs (ages 14 to 16), and Sixth Form/AS & A-Levels (ages 17 to 19).

Students living in the UK are strongly encouraged to apply. CHS Online also accepts applications from pupils living in Europe (including Western Russia), Central Asia, South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

