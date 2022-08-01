Global Car Air Filter Market Is Estimated At USD 9.9 Billion In 2022 – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-01— /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Car Air Filter Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Car Air Filter to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Car Air Filter. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Car Air Filter Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Car Air Filter market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Car Air Filter

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Car Air Filter, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Car Air Filter Market.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Car Air Filter Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the intake air filter segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 5,366 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The intake air filter segment is estimated to account for more than half of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the OES car air filter segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 2,564 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the forecast period. The OES car air filter segment is estimated to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the sales channel segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the compact passenger cars segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 2,479 Mn in 2022. The compact passenger cars segment is expected to gain some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the Europe region in the compact passenger cars segment. Fact.MR forecasts that the cellulose car air filter segment will exhibit a CAGR of 3% from 2017 to 2022. Cellulose car air filter segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the filter media segment by 2017 end and is expected to gain some market share by the end of the year 2022.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Car Air Filter Market

Companies operating in the car air filter industry are broadening their product portfolio by introducing new products as demand for car air filters is increasing Also, the key manufacturers have adopted various strategies including portfolio diversification, partnership, merger and acquisition, geographical expansion etc. product development is the key strategy to upscale their market presence among consumers.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of car air filter market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

On October 2021 , Donaldson Company, Inc . was acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan with the 2021 North American Customer Value Leadership Award for increasing the consumers’ equipment life with its filters.

, . was acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan with the 2021 North American Customer Value Leadership Award for increasing the consumers’ equipment life with its filters. On 28th July 2021, MAHLE has expanded its range of aftermarket solutions including transmission oil management, calibration, and air conditioning service. Furthermore, the Group will provide aftermarket solutions for drives through alternative to fuel cell and battery maintenance.

Global Car Air Filter Market Segments

By Product Type : Cabin air filter Intake air filter

By Sales Channel : OEM OES IAM

By Filter Media : Cellulose Synthetic Activated carbon Particle

By Vehicle Type : Compact Passenger Cars Mid-sized Passenger Cars Premium Passenger Cars Luxury Passenger Cars

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



